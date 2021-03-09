BBB study shows increasing use of gift cards, scams

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WATE) Gift cards continue to grow in popularity. However, crooks profit from their widespread use.

Today, a Better Business Bureau study shows that gift card payment scams are growing rapidly.

Credit and debit cards come with a number of security measures including suspicious activity alerts, passwords, and identification numbers to protect your account. But with gift cards, there are no security measures, especially if you provide the numbers on the back of the card to someone who is trying to steal from you.

We reported last year how Gail Madden, a severe diabetic and double amputee, believed she was entitled to free money through the Block Community Development Grant available to her due to her disability.

The sum was $ 200,000, but there were fees that she had to pay.

Gail borrowed $ 2,200 to buy gift cards.

“They ask for an extra $ 250 before they send me my bundle of money,” Madden said. “It was the first one I sent, it was for $ 500.”

Tony Binkley is president of the East Tennessee Better Business Bureau. According to him, a BBB report shows that gift cards are increasingly becoming the common thread for many scams, including government grants or fake sweepstakes, romance scams and online sales of non-existent vehicles.

“It’s almost like money,” Binkley said. “When you give someone a gift card or give them the numbers on the back of a gift card, or take a picture and send it, that money is nowhere to be found, untraceable and it left.

“Sometimes the crooks will tell you why a gift is the best method. Maybe they will say that it prevents me from knowing your personal information, your credit card information or your banking information. So they are trying to tell you that this is a really secure payment method when in reality it is the most dangerous payment method you can make. “

In November 2019, we reported how Patsy, a former seamstress, takes care of the quilt, after losing a lot of money. Widowed since 2010, she admitted being vulnerable to a man living abroad who was courting her in a romance scam.

In 2017, she started sending him gift cards so he could come home.

“I spent a lot of money on him,” Patsy said. “Right now it’s almost $ 42,000. Ripped off for being stupid.

New data from the BBB shows that the most vulnerable to gift card scams are people over 65.

And the latest records show that the number of people who were victimized tripled between 2017 and 2020.

“Now it’s just easier to go to the neighborhood store and buy a gift card,” Binkley said. “You can buy them wherever you go. Scammers know they are easy to access and easy to access. So, they make it easy for you.

“The thing to remember, if someone asks you to pay for something with a gift card, it’s probably a scam. Period.”

Some of the red flags to know and avoid include that no government agency will ask for money through gift cards. Don’t let anyone try to convince you over the phone or text that gift cards are a safe way to make a payment.

Also keep the receipt when purchasing a gift card. If problems arise later, your receipt proves that the card has been paid for and activated.