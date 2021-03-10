Private placement successfully completed Oslo Stock Exchange: BEL

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS ILLEGAL. THIS ADVERTISEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Oslo, March 9, 2021

Reference is made to the stock market notice published by Belships ASA (OSE: BEL; “Belships“or the”Business“) on March 9, 2021 in relation to a planned private placement (the” Private Placement “) of up to 20 million new shares of the Company. The private placement took place as part of an expedited book-building process after market close today, March 9, 2021.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been completed and that it has raised NOK 140 million (equivalent to approximately USD 17 million) through the allocation of 20,000,000 shares (the “Suggest actions“) at the subscription price of NOK 7.00 per share. The allocation and completion of the Private Placement were decided by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with an authorization given by the General Meeting of the Company on 14 May 2020.

Arctic Securities AS and Pareto Securities AS (the “Managers“) acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners for the private placement. The book was comprised of high quality private and institutional investors. With the completion of the private placement, the company was able to expand its base of shareholders and increase the negotiable free float of the Belships Share.

We are pleased to have completed another important transaction with the goal of continuing to expand. We see a lot of potential for our business and we will continue to implement our growth strategy which we believe will lead to increased profitability, said Belships CEO Lars Christian Skarsgrd.

The Offered Shares allocated in the Private Placement will be delivered on or around March 12, 2021 on a DVP (Delivery versus Payment) basis. Subscribers will receive existing and unencumbered shares of the Company already listed on the OSE under a share loan agreement between the Company, Arctic Securities AS (in its capacity as settlement manager) and Kontrari AS, and the shares will be negotiable upon grant. The shares borrowed for the settlement of the Private Placement will be reissued to the share lenders in the form of new shares of the Company and will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange after the registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Companies. .

The subscription of the following persons to the private placement is considered a PDMR transaction under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR“):

Peter Frlich, Chairman, was awarded 25,000 shares offered

Frode Teigen, member of the board of directors, was granted 5,000,000 shares offered

Carl Erik Steen, member of the board of directors, was awarded 100,000 shares offered

Sonata AS (Sverre Tidemand) was awarded 285,714 Offered Shares

AS Torinitamar (Lars Christian Skarsgrd, CEO) was awarded 50,000 shares offered

Detailed information on PDMR transactions will be disclosed separately.

Following the registration of the new share capital relating to the private placement, the company will have 248,175,404 shares outstanding, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.

Completion of the private placement results in a derogation from the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders to subscribe and be allocated new shares and from the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Securities Law and Circular d ‘Oslo Brs no. 2/2014, and the board is of the opinion that the proposed private placement complies with these requirements. The board carefully considered such a discrepancy and decided that the private placement was in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. To reach this conclusion, the board of directors has, among other things, taken into account the implications of an issue of subscribed rights, the alternative sources of financing, the dilutive effect of the issue of shares, the conditions of existing market, investor interest in the transaction and the development of the Company. activated by securing the new capital. The Board of Directors also notes that the private placement has been publicly announced and that equity is raised with significantly lower completion risk than a rights issue.

No subsequent offer is envisaged following this private placement.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Christian Skarsgrd, CEO of Belships,

Telephone +47 977 68061 or e-mail [email protected] , or

Osvald Fossholm, CFO of Belships

Telephone +47 908 87393 or e-mail [email protected]

This information is considered inside information in accordance with MAR and is subject to disclosure obligations under section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law. This stock market announcement was posted by Osvald Fossholm, CFO at Belships ASA, on March 9, 2021 at 11:00 p.m. CET.

