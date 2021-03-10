Bezos plans to spend $ 10 billion by 2030 on climate change





FILE – In this file photo from September 19, 2019, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his press conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Amazon said on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 that Bezos will step down as CEO later in the year, a role he has held since he founded the company almost 30 years ago. (AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)

NEW YORK (AP) Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos plans to spend the $ 10 billion he invested in the Bezos Earth Fund by 2030, the fund’s new CEO said on Tuesday. Since Bezos announced the fund in February 2020, little has been revealed about how it would be used to tackle the climate crisis. Andrew Steer was named the fund’s CEO on Tuesday, and in a series of tweets he offered a few details, including that Bezos’ goal is to spend it by 2030. $ 1 billion a year. The Earth Fund will invest in scientists, NGOs, activists and the private sector to help spur new technologies, investments, policy change and behavior, Steer tweeted. We will focus on social justice, as climate change disproportionately harms poor and marginalized communities. Steer, who had served as president and chief executive officer of the environmental nonprofit, the World Resources Institute, is the first president and chief executive officer of Bezos Earth Funds. Lauren and I are thrilled to have Andrew on board and very excited about what lies ahead for the Fund and our partners, Bezos wrote in an Instagram post, referring to his girlfriend, journalist Lauren Sanchez. Bezos, who announced his intention to become CEO of Amazons last month to focus on philanthropic and scientific interests, cited Steers’ decades of experience in environmental and climate science, as well as his work. environment with the World Resources Institute, which received a grant from the Earth Fund. in November. In a statement, Steer said he felt extremely lucky to join the fund. I will focus on driving systemic change to deal with climate and natural crises, with a focus on people, he said. Too many of the most creative initiatives suffer from a lack of funding, risk management or good partnerships. This is where the Earth Fund will come in handy. ___ The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for Coverage of Philanthropy and Nonprofit Organizations. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

