The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,599.19, up 141.41 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 23 cents, or 0.83%, to $ 27.63 on 31.4 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Down 34 cents, or 1.25%, to $ 26.82 on 17.1 million shares. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecommunications. Down six cents, or 0.1 percent, to $ 57.70 on 11.7 million shares. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 5.18 percent, to 2.03 out of 11.6 million shares. The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: FIRE). Health care. Up 2.5 cents, or 9.4 percent, to 29 cents on 10.5 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down a cent, or 0.03 percent, to $ 38.59 on 9.5 million shares. Companies in the news: Inter Pipeline Inc. (TSX: IPL). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $ 18.21. A hostile takeover bid by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP that values ​​Inter Pipeline Ltd. at $ 7.1 billion was officially rejected by the target company. Inter Pipeline said on Tuesday that its board of directors is unanimously recommending that shareholders reject the offer based on advice from its financial and legal advisers and the recommendation of a special committee of independent directors. Brookfield launched a formal takeover bid for Inter Pipeline last month. It offers $ 16.50 per share in cash or 0.206 of an exchangeable Class A share of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp., with the maximum cash available being set at $ 4.9 billion. The offer is scheduled to expire on June 7. Royal Bank (TSX: RY). Down 19 cents to $ 114.30. Royal Bank of Canada Managing Director David McKay said on Tuesday he expected inflationary pressure to rise in the economy as it rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic. With rising prices for inputs for labor and commodities, this could create a challenge for central bankers, McKay said in a webcast speech at RBC’s financial institutions conference. Capital markets. The comments preceded the Bank of Canada’s interest rate announcement on Wednesday, which is expected to reveal how the central bank thinks about the economy and sets interest rates, which were cut to historically low levels at the start. of the pandemic. The story continues SNC-Lavalin. (TSX: SNC). Down $ 1.61 or 6.1% to $ 24.90. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. said Tuesday it expects year-over-year revenue growth in its core business this year as it reported larger losses for its final quarter of 2020 Managing Director Ian Edwards told analysts on a conference call that 2020 has been transformative, including progress on a strategic divestment from resource companies. The Montreal-based engineering firm’s net loss attributable to shareholders totaled $ 702.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, compared to $ 292.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 9, 2021. The Canadian Press

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos