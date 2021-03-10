Roblox’s benchmark price is $ 45 per share. The list is Wednesday.

Text size





The New York Stock Exchange said Tuesday night that the benchmark price for Roblox, which goes public tomorrow, is $ 45 a share.

With around 652 million shares outstanding, the benchmark price indicates that the market cap of the Robloxes could reach $ 29.3 billion.

Roblox will trade on the NYSE on Wednesday under the symbol RBLX. Around 199 million Roblox shares will go on the market, but unlike a traditional IPO, the company is not raising new capital through the offering. Instead, holders will sell shares they already own.

The benchmark price of $ 45 doesn’t mean that’s where Roblox shares will start trading. Rather, it is a guide that informs the public of recent private business activity, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Direct listings are nothing new but have gained some attention lately. Roblox will be the fifth company to go public using this method.

Palantir Technologies (ticker: PLTR), Asana (ASAN), Slack Technologies (WORK), and Spotify Technology (SPOT) all used direct listings to debut in the public equity market. Companies typically don’t raise capital through direct listings, although in December the Securities and Exchange Commission approved a rule change proposed by the NYSE that allows a company to do so.

Roblox will not receive any proceeds from shareholders who sell their shares.



Goldman Sachs,



Morgan stanley,



and



Bank of America



advise Roblox on the matter.

When Spotify went public on the NYSE in 2018, its benchmark price was the level of the last private secondary transactions. In the Slacks 2019 list, the benchmark was tightly informed by the volume-weighted average price of recent secondary trading activity, but it was not the exact average, the person said.

Unlike the price range set by underwriters in a traditional IPO, usually a reasonable indicator of the offer price, the benchmark price is not particularly useful in determining where a directly listed stock will trade.

Palantir and Asana both went public in September using direct listings. Palantirs’ benchmark price was $ 7.25, but the stock opened on September 30 at $ 10, peaked at $ 11.42, and closed at $ 9.50. While the benchmark price of Asanas was $ 21, it opened at $ 27, peaked at $ 29.96, and ended at $ 28.80.

Founded in 2004, Roblox hosts kid-friendly games that focus on digital characters resembling Lego blocks. On average, 37.1 million people visit Roblox daily to play games.

Roblox is not profitable. Losses widened to $ 253.3 million for 2020, from $ 71 million in 2019. Revenue increased nearly 82% to $ 923.9 million. David Baszucki, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Robloxs, owns 70.1% of total voting rights, the prospectus says.

