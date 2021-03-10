The recall of Kia vehicles comes with a special warning: do not park in the garage





In the area of ​​consumer alerts, Tuesday’s notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding a recall of nearly 380,000 Kia vehicles amounted to a flash of the dashboard. Until these recalled vehicles have been repaired, the opinion said, the safest place to park them is outside and away from houses and other structures. Korean automaker Kia on Tuesday issued a recall for Sportage compact sport utility vehicles from 2017 to 2021 and Sportage sedans from the same period, fearing that electronic components could bypass and cause fires in engine compartments. of some models. The affected vehicles are models not equipped with intelligent cruise control, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a unit of the US Department of Transportation, said on Tuesday.

The electrical circuit in the hydraulic electronic control unit can short circuit, the agency said. This short circuit could cause a fire in the engine compartment. On its website, Kia describes the Sportage, which has a starting price of around $ 24,000, as having a coupe profile and an athletic stance. La Cadenza, a full-size sedan, is a step towards luxury, Kia says on its site, with a starting cost of around $ 38,000. Affected car owners can take their vehicles to a Kia dealership to resolve the issue, federal officials said. In affected Sportage vehicles, dealers can replace some fuses in the electrical junction box and update the software in the hydraulic electronic control unit, the agency said. In the affected Cadenza vehicles, he said, a new fuse kit containing a 25 A fuse can be installed, replacing a kit containing a 40 A fuse. In addition to seeing warning lights, drivers of affected vehicles may detect a burning / melting smell or see smoke coming from the engine compartment, the agency said in a safety recall report. The recall comes after the road safety administration opened an investigation into engine fires involving certain vehicles manufactured by Kia and another automaker, Hyundai, The Associated Press reported. A message left with a Kia representative requesting comment was not immediately returned Tuesday evening.

