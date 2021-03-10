Inside Robloxs Stock Debut, from the direct listing decision to its financial outlook





Roblox Corp. will soon join the ranks of private companies looking to public markets to support growth. Shares of video game providers based in San Mateo, Calif., Will begin trading on March 10 on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RBLX. The shares trade through a direct listing, bypassing the traditional route of an initial public offering.

Roblox’s benchmark price was set at $ 45, instead of a formal IPO price, and is based on recent private market transactions.

Roblox is not a traditional video game company and uses a non-traditional process to potentially reach out to investors as the pandemic has caused people to spend more time and money on gameplay. Here’s what you need to know about the company and its direct listing plans. What is Roblox? Roblox is a free online platform that offers tens of millions of multiplayer games created by its own players with tools provided by the company. The games range from obstacle course challenges and catch the flag iterations to contests based on popular characters like Peppa Pig and Sonic the Hedgehog. Company officials have said they want to increase the use of Roblox for activities such as virtual concerts and meetings. Who plays Roblox and how? Roblox is accessible on computers, consoles and mobile devices. The company said it had around 33 million daily users last year, more than half of whom are under the age of 13. Roblox players appear as customizable avatars. Who launched Roblox? Programmers David Baszucki and Erik Cassel launched Roblox in 2004. Mr. Cassel died of cancer in 2013 and Mr. Baszucki is CEO, Chairman and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Baszucki remains the largest shareholder of the company and holds over 70% of the voting rights. How does Roblox make money? Roblox primarily generates revenue through the sale of Robux, a virtual currency that players can purchase with real money to enhance their experience. For example, Robux can be spent on virtual pets, vehicles, or premium avatar accessories. The company also offers a subscription service that allows users to purchase Robux every month at a reduced price and enjoy other perks such as the ability to exchange items. Roblox generated $ 923.9 million in revenue last year, up from $ 508 million in 2019. Roblox recorded a loss of more than $ 253 million in 2020, compared to a loss of $ 71 million in 2019, due to an increase in fees paid to developers and other expenses such as those related to its IT infrastructure , safety and research and development. . Cash flow from operations was $ 524 million last year, up from $ 99.2 million in 2019. The company also predicts dynamic activity in 2021, with revenue expected to increase between 56% and 64% to between $ 1.44 billion and $ 1.52 billion. It expects its daily user count to reach 36.4 million, helped by attracting users older than its predominantly Gen Z base and from regions such as Western Europe and Asia. Is. How much is Roblox worth? Roblox was privately valued at $ 29.5 billion in January after raising more than half a billion dollars in funding from private investors such as Altimeter Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group. The company was valued at $ 4 billion following a February 2020 fundraiser led by Andreessen Horowitz. Once stocks start trading, the valuation of the company can fluctuate. What is a direct listing and how is it different from an IPO? A direct listing allows a company to float its shares on the stock exchange while saving a significant portion of the money paid to investment banks during a traditional IPO. It can also allow private companies to benefit more from the gains in the price of their shares when they go public. Institutional investors like mutual funds and hedge funds who buy stocks before the company begins to trade publicly generally enjoy day one gains. Companies generally go public to raise funds from investors. But in a direct listing, companies don’t raise cash because it allows existing shareholders to sell their shares. The benchmark price of $ 45 set by the NYSE for Class A shares of Robloxs comes after the company issued preferred shares in its last round of private financing at the same price. Other companies that have completed direct listings are Spotify Technology AT, Slack Technologies Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc. Roblox originally planned an initial public offering last year, but delayed after company officials ruled that Airbnb’s strong business debut Inc. and DoorDash Inc. made it too difficult to determine the right price for its actions. Roblox is expected to join other companies in the video game industry that have gone public in the past year, such as Corsair Gaming. Inc., Unity software Inc. and Playtika Holding Corp. Write to Paul Ziobro at [email protected]

