NYSE to Begin De-listing Proceedings Against Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE) – The New York Stock Exchange LLC (NYSE or Bourse) today announced that NYSE Regulation staff have decided to initiate delisting proceedings for the common shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (the Company), ticker symbol JE , from the NYSE. The Exchange does not suspend trading in the common shares of the Company at this time, so the common shares will continue to trade on the Exchange until the Exchange announces a suspension of trading, as set out below. . NYSE regulations ruled that the company was no longer suitable for listing in accordance with Section 802.01D of the Listed Companies Handbook after the companies disclosed on March 9, 2021 that the company had applied for and obtained protection against creditors through an initial order under the Corporations Creditors Arrangement Act of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) and also sought and obtained creditors protection under the Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States. In arriving at its delisting decision, NYSE Regulation noted the uncertainty as to the ultimate effect of this creditor protection process on the value of the company’s common stock. The Company has the right to have this decision reviewed by a committee of the board of directors of the Bourse (the committee). If the company requests a committee review, the NYSE will announce the date for that review. The common shares of the Company would continue to trade on the Exchange for the duration of such review. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Stock Exchange has the right to suspend operations at any time if it considers that the circumstances justify it. The NYSE will announce a suspension date and suspend trading at the time that i) the company does not request a committee review within 10 business days of such notice, ii) the company determines that it does not have the intention to appeal, iii) the subsequent review by the committee determines that the company should be suspended, or iv) there are other significant developments. After the suspension was announced, the NYSE would then ask the Securities and Exchange Commission to remove the common stock from listing.

