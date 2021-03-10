Colorado Springs natural gas price hike approved for 14 months after February weather

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs City Council has voted unanimously to temporarily increase natural gas prices for Colorado Springs Utility customers after unexpected demand in February. It will come into force from Thursday, March 11 to April 2022.

Here are some examples of impacts on customers’ monthly bills:

Residential: $ 21.99 (9.5% of the bill for four services)

Commercial: 31.3% of four-service invoice sample ($ 454.46)

Industrial: 11% of the bill for four sample services ($ 4,544.60)

**** Typical bill amounts are based on the following monthly usage: 60 CCF (one hundred cubic feet) for residential; 1,240 CCF for commercial customers and 12,400 CCF for industrial customers. Natural gas consumption is generally higher in winter and decreases in summer. Customers’ bills are allocated based on the amount of natural gas used each month in their home or business.

When fuel costs go up or down, Springs Utilities passes those costs directly on to customers, it does not benefit from customer rates. Springs Utilities recently passed the declines on to customers on February 1. On February 14, Springs Utilities set an all-time high for winter use, and extreme demand for electricity and natural gas pushed fuel prices up across the country. The increase in people’s bills will depend on the amount of gasoline they use, the size of their home, and the time of year.

“It could be anywhere from $ 4 to $ 3 to $ 5 in range and not $ 21 (in summer),” said Aram Benyamin, CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities. “It’s an average. If you spread it out over 14 months, the average is $ 21, so some months you’ll pay more and some months you’ll pay a lot less. “

“There are people who are suffering and yes, $ 10 is going to make a big difference,” said Yolanda Avila, district 4 city council member.

Under conditions such as the recently known utility, it follows guidelines approved by the Utility Board to recommend cost adjustments. This is necessary to carefully balance the financial stability of the community-owned utility while supporting its customers. The CEO also has to juggle improvement projects to modernize the system.

“We’ve seen fuel prices drop to pre-storm levels and maybe lower, so we’ve seen the market stabilize as supply and demand balance out and we’re hoping we’ll see again. once the fuel cost is reduced, ”Benyamin explained.

To continue to provide reliable service during the abnormal freeze, Springs Utilities used its propane air plant to stretch natural gas supplies, used storage gas, and produced electricity using natural gas, wind, solar, hydro and coal. Customers have also helped by taking measures to save energy. For more information on cost adjustments, please visit csu.org.

“It was a good balance between discussing where the utility needs to be and preparing for the next event we would have and how we can recover as soon as possible,” Benyamin added.

Colorado Springs Utilities presented three options to council – Alternative 1, 2, and 3. Council ultimately voted for Option 2 – which would spread the cost increase over 14 months, or until April 2022.

Alternative 1

Filing in accordance with the Governance Excellence Policy Manual, Electricity and Gas Cost Adjustment Guidelines (G-6)

Multiplier applied

Alternative 2

$ 0 fundraising balance target as of 04/30/22

14 month recovery

No multiplier applied

Alternative 3

Target fundraising balance of $ 0 as of 01/31/23

23-month GCA recovery

No multiplier applied

CSU said there were about $ 105.3 million in additional fuel costs on top of the gas cost adjustment projections for February, prompting the company to consider increasing gas prices for the inhabitants.

Currently, various assistance programs are in place to help customers pay their utility bills. Springs Utilities announced last week that it would suspend service disconnections until further notice.

We understand that the past year has been difficult and want to help customers get through this time. We have suspended disconnections until further notice and will continue to offer payment plans and assistance programs, such as the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), COPE Project and Energy. Outreach Colorado, said Benyamin.

Attorney General Phil Weiser said Coloradans should be protected from unfair price hikes on utility bills and wrote a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to determine whether the recent gas price spike is the result of fraud or market manipulation.