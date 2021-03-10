Parkland Announces $ 600 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes Toronto Stock Exchange: PKI

DO NOT DISTRIBUTE TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES BROADCAST

CALGARY, Alberta, March 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Parkland Corporation (Parkland, “we”, the “Company” or “our”) (TSX: PKI) today announced that it has entered into a bought deal agreement to sell at par, as part of a private placement (the placement), $ 600aggregate principal amount of 4.375% of Senior Unsecured Notes due March 2029 (the “Notes”).

Parkland intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, together with borrowings under its credit facilities, to repurchase: (i) all of the aggregate principal amount outstanding of $ 300 million of its Senior Notes 5.75% (the “5.75% Senior Notes”) with a final maturity date of September 16, 2024; and (ii) $ 300 million of the aggregate principal amount outstanding of $ 500 million of its 5.625% Senior Notes (the “5.625% Senior Notes”) with a final maturity date of May 9. 2025 (collectively referred to as “Redemptions”), in each case, at the applicable Redemption Price set forth below, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to the applicable Redemption Date.

The offering is underwritten by Scotiabank, RBC Capital Markets and CIBC World Markets as joint bookkeepers, and a syndicate of underwriters, including BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities as co-managers, and JP Morgan, ATB Capital Markets, Desjardins Securities, HSBC, MUFG, National Bank Financial Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Peters & Co. Limited, Canaccord Genuity and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as co-managers. The Notes are conditionally offered for sale in Canada by private placement in accordance with certain prospectus exemptions. The Notes have not been registered under the US Securities Act or state securities laws, and are offered and sold in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the US Securities Act. and applicable state and non-US securities laws in offshore transactions based on Regulation S of the US Securities Act.

Parkland also announced today that conditional redemption notices will be sent for the full redemption of the 5.75% Senior Notes, with a redemption price of 102.875%, and the partial redemption of the 5.625 Senior Notes. %, with a repurchase price of 102.813%. The redemption date for the 5.75% Senior Notes will be April 9, 2021 and the redemption date for the 5.625% Notes will be May 9, 2021. Redemptions are conditional upon completion of the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, nor the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and does not constitute an offer, a solicitation or a sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be. illegal.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this document is forward-looking. Many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, expect, expect, want, intend, plan, plan, anticipate, estimate, continue, “goal” or similar words and include , without limitation, statements regarding the size and terms of the Offering, the use of the proceeds of the Offering, the timing and successful completion of the Offering and statements regarding the price and timing of redemptions. Parkland believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and one should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on certain assumptions and factors, including, without limitation: historical trends, current and future economic and financial conditions and expected future developments. Parkland believes these assumptions and factors to be reasonably accurate at the time of preparing this press release. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described in Parklands Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2021 (the Annual Information Form) and other documents. continuous information. These forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Parklands’ actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projection of future performance or results expressed. or implied in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with: the closing of the Offering and the completion of any redemptions as they are conditional on the closing of the Offering; failure to obtain the necessary consents and approvals to complete the placement; inability to complete the placement and redemptions; and general economic, market and business conditions; and other factors, many of which are beyond Parkland’s control. There is a specific risk that Parkland will be unable to complete the Offer and the Redemptions as described in this press release or not at all. If Parkland is unable to complete the offering and / or redemptions, there could be a material adverse effect on Parkland and the value of its securities. Readers are encouraged to read, and are encouraged to read, Parkland’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “MD&A”) and the Annual Information Form, including the information contained under the heading “Risk factors” (including COVID- 19 associated risk factors). The MD&A and Annual Information Form are available by accessing Parkland’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and this information is incorporated by reference herein.

All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Parkland does not undertake any obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and distributor of fuels and petroleum products and a leading operator of convenience stores. Parkland serves customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: retail, trade and wholesale. Parkland is optimizing its fuel supply across all three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides reliable, locally relevant brands of fuel and convenience store offerings to the communities it serves.

Parkland creates shareholder value by focusing on its proven strategy of organic growth, realizing a sourcing advantage, and prudently acquiring and integrating successfully. At the heart of our strategy are our people, as well as our values ​​of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are adopted throughout our organization.

