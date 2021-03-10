Man who fell under ice in Somersworth was saved thanks to his Apple Watch





Stories about Apple Watch that change people’s lives are more and more common, and this time the smartwatch helped a man save his life in Somersworth, New Hampshire. William Rogers fell through the ice on Sunday, and things could have been even worse if he hadn’t worn his Apple Watch. As reported by the local TV channel WMURRogers taught ice skating his entire life, but that didn’t stop him from falling into the Salmon Falls in Somersworth when the ice broke. The ice skating teacher was in the water for several minutes without being able to get out of the hole and although he was trying not to panic, he described the feeling of sinking into the ice water as “terrible”. “The first thing I did was try to ride the walrus on the ice knowing that I had to get out of the water as quickly as possible and the ice kept breaking under me,” Rogers said. No one was there and he couldn’t reach his phone. He was in the water for several minutes as hypothermia began to set in. I remember thinking to myself, “OK, don’t panic. Do not panic. Find out what your options are here, ”Rogers said. Even though Rogers couldn’t reach his phone, he remembered he was wearing his Apple Watch. He quickly got the watch to call 911, which definitely helped save his life that day. “I told them I had probably 10 minutes before I couldn’t answer any more,” Rogers said on the call. It only took the firefighters five minutes to get there. I am really grateful to them. So, thank you to these people. Thank them, said Rogers. (He) kept his wits about it. He remained calm and did whatever it took to ensure his survival, said Chief George Kramlinger of the Somersworth Fire Department. At this time of year, firefighters say going on the ice is a gamble, especially on rivers. It’s just a really dangerous situation on the ice and like I said at this point no ice is safe, Kramlinger said. Apple Watch has a feature called Emergency SOS, which automatically calls local emergency services when the user asks Siri or if the watch detects a sudden drop. Some of these features can also be enabled on the iPhone, as we explain in this how-to guide. There are also other important features like the ECG app which helps users identify potential heart disease. You can watch the full William Rogers Story Report on the WMUR website. Also read: FTC: We use automatic income generating affiliate links. After. Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

