Business
Curaleaf to expand to Europe with $ 286 million acquisition, looks to Eastern Europe and Africa next
Curaleaf, the largest cannabis company in the United States, is set to become the largest of its kind in the world after announcing a $ 286 million deal to acquire European marijuana company Emmac Life Sciences.
The Massachusetts-based grower and retailer announced Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Emmac for a combination of cash and stock. The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, will expand Curaleafs’ footprint to eight countries, including Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the UK.
Boris Jordan, billionaire executive chairman of Curaleaf, said during the company’s earnings call on Tuesday that the acquisition was a transformational launch point and would make the company a dominant force in the global cannabis industry.
We believe that Europe will evolve into a cannabis market that will eventually compete with the United States, Jordan said during the call for results.
News of the deal was first reported by Bloomberg.
Jordan, who owns a $ 2.5 billion stake in the company, said Europe is part of the company’s long-term growth strategy. Jordan explained during the Curaleafs earnings call that Europe’s population of 743 million is more than double that of the United States and that the continent will eventually offer a total addressable market of $ 120 billion. .
[This is] the first step towards engaging global markets, Jordan said.
Curaleaf plans to expand its global footprint in line with the march of marijuana reform. European countries have followed a similar trajectory in legalizing medical cannabis as seen in the United States. Over the next few years, some EU countries are expected to legalize recreational cannabis. Switzerland and the Netherlands both plan to launch recreational pilot programs this year. Luxembourg is discussing legalization by 2023.
Jordan described the acquisition of Emmac as an anchor for future expansion in Eastern Europe, including existing medical markets in Poland and Croatia, as well as potential new markets in countries like the ‘Ukraine.
To meet growing demand, the Emmacs cultivation facility in Portugal, which happens to be one of the oldest licensed cannabis cultivation facilities in Europe, plans to increase its annual cultivation capacity to 10 tonnes of cannabis. ‘by 2022.
Europe will not be the last stop for the Curaleafs. Eventually, Jordan hopes to expand into the Middle East and Africa.
It also paves the way for entry into South Africa and Morocco, both of which are exploring proposals to introduce legalization, he said.
Curaleaf also released its fourth quarter and full year results on Tuesday. The company’s total revenue for 2020 reached a record $ 626.6 million, an increase of 183% from 2019. Curaleaf reported $ 144 million in adjusted EBITDA, four times the levels of 2019. However, the company reported a net loss for 2020 of $ 61.7 million, compared to a net loss of $ 67.2 million in 2019.
Jordan, who took control of Curaleaf in 2013 through his private equity firm and made it public to the Canadian Stock Exchange in 2018, said Forbes in November, he positions Curaleaf as a consumer goods company.
Making the products much more mainstream for our customers wouldn’t be any different from Coca-Cola or Frito-Lay, Jordan said. Forbes.
To strengthen its packaged products strategy, Jordan also brought new leadership this year. In January 2021, longtime Curaleaf CEO Joe Lusardi stepped down to make room for Joe Bayern, who had served as chairman of Curaleaf and previously worked for Dr Pepper Snapple and Cadbury.
We are embarking on the next phase of realizing our ambition to become the world leader in cannabis, Bayern said on Tuesday’s call.
Curaleaf became the largest cannabis company in the Americas thanks to Jordans’ aggressive rollup strategy, which he said he refined in Europe by consolidating the data center industry with Telecity. In September 2019, Curaleaf had 49 dispensaries, but it now has 101. In 2019, Curaleaf announced two of its most important acquisitions which transformed the company Cura Partners (owner of the Select brand), a company of vape and concentrates of THC, which Curaleaf bought out in one all stock trades valued at $ 365 million, and Grassroots, one of the largest private growers and retailers with 30 dispensaries across Illinois, Nevada, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio, North Dakota, which Curaleaf bought for $ 830 million.
Jordan is deploying this strategy again in Europe.
2021 will be transformative, he said. The future of cannabis will be won by those who aggressively invest in growth and scale.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]