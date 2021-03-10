Curaleaf to expand to Europe with $ 286 million acquisition, looks to Eastern Europe and Africa next

Curaleaf, the largest cannabis company in the United States, is set to become the largest of its kind in the world after announcing a $ 286 million deal to acquire European marijuana company Emmac Life Sciences.

The Massachusetts-based grower and retailer announced Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Emmac for a combination of cash and stock. The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, will expand Curaleafs’ footprint to eight countries, including Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the UK.

Go abroad: Boris Jordan, billionaire president of cannabis company Curaleaf, says European … [+] Cannabis market will soon rival the $ 17.5 billion marijuana industry in the United States PHOTO ARSENY NESKHODYMOV FOR FORBES



Boris Jordan, billionaire executive chairman of Curaleaf, said during the company’s earnings call on Tuesday that the acquisition was a transformational launch point and would make the company a dominant force in the global cannabis industry.

We believe that Europe will evolve into a cannabis market that will eventually compete with the United States, Jordan said during the call for results.

News of the deal was first reported by Bloomberg.

Jordan, who owns a $ 2.5 billion stake in the company, said Europe is part of the company’s long-term growth strategy. Jordan explained during the Curaleafs earnings call that Europe’s population of 743 million is more than double that of the United States and that the continent will eventually offer a total addressable market of $ 120 billion. .

[This is] the first step towards engaging global markets, Jordan said.

Curaleaf plans to expand its global footprint in line with the march of marijuana reform. European countries have followed a similar trajectory in legalizing medical cannabis as seen in the United States. Over the next few years, some EU countries are expected to legalize recreational cannabis. Switzerland and the Netherlands both plan to launch recreational pilot programs this year. Luxembourg is discussing legalization by 2023.

Jordan described the acquisition of Emmac as an anchor for future expansion in Eastern Europe, including existing medical markets in Poland and Croatia, as well as potential new markets in countries like the ‘Ukraine.

To meet growing demand, the Emmacs cultivation facility in Portugal, which happens to be one of the oldest licensed cannabis cultivation facilities in Europe, plans to increase its annual cultivation capacity to 10 tonnes of cannabis. ‘by 2022.

Europe will not be the last stop for the Curaleafs. Eventually, Jordan hopes to expand into the Middle East and Africa.

It also paves the way for entry into South Africa and Morocco, both of which are exploring proposals to introduce legalization, he said.

Curaleaf also released its fourth quarter and full year results on Tuesday. The company’s total revenue for 2020 reached a record $ 626.6 million, an increase of 183% from 2019. Curaleaf reported $ 144 million in adjusted EBITDA, four times the levels of 2019. However, the company reported a net loss for 2020 of $ 61.7 million, compared to a net loss of $ 67.2 million in 2019.

Jordan, who took control of Curaleaf in 2013 through his private equity firm and made it public to the Canadian Stock Exchange in 2018, said Forbes in November, he positions Curaleaf as a consumer goods company.

Making the products much more mainstream for our customers wouldn’t be any different from Coca-Cola or Frito-Lay, Jordan said. Forbes.

To strengthen its packaged products strategy, Jordan also brought new leadership this year. In January 2021, longtime Curaleaf CEO Joe Lusardi stepped down to make room for Joe Bayern, who had served as chairman of Curaleaf and previously worked for Dr Pepper Snapple and Cadbury.

We are embarking on the next phase of realizing our ambition to become the world leader in cannabis, Bayern said on Tuesday’s call.

Curaleaf became the largest cannabis company in the Americas thanks to Jordans’ aggressive rollup strategy, which he said he refined in Europe by consolidating the data center industry with Telecity. In September 2019, Curaleaf had 49 dispensaries, but it now has 101. In 2019, Curaleaf announced two of its most important acquisitions which transformed the company Cura Partners (owner of the Select brand), a company of vape and concentrates of THC, which Curaleaf bought out in one all stock trades valued at $ 365 million, and Grassroots, one of the largest private growers and retailers with 30 dispensaries across Illinois, Nevada, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio, North Dakota, which Curaleaf bought for $ 830 million.

Jordan is deploying this strategy again in Europe.

2021 will be transformative, he said. The future of cannabis will be won by those who aggressively invest in growth and scale.