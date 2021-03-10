Each County Level and California Immunization Totals March 9 – Press Enterprise





As of Tuesday March 9, the California Department of Public Health Vaccine Dashboard shows that approximately 14.6 million doses were shipped statewide (2.6 million more than last week) and of these, 10.6 million were administered (up 1.3 million compared to last week). According to Bloomberg COVID Vaccine Dashboard, 18.7% of California’s population (up from 16.5% a week ago) have received at least one vaccine and 8.7% are fully vaccinated (up from 7.4% a week ago). California has the highest daily rate of doses administered in the country at 204,065 (up from 252,715 per day a week ago). The second highest rate belongs to Texas with 191,891. Los Angeles (2.59 million), San Diego (1.1 million) and Orange (867,947) counties have administered the most doses to date in California. Approximately 99% of the data is recorded by the county of the patient’s residence. Here are the California County immunization totals as of March 9: Here are the California County vaccination totals as of March 2: Here are the California County immunization totals as of February 22: Here are the California County immunization totals as of February 16: Here are the totals for February 9: Here are the totals for February 2: Vaccination phases in California, each county may not have progressed this far in eligibility: Current level assignments In California, 34 of its 58 counties are in the purple level (considered a widespread risk), 20 are in the red level (substantial risk) and three counties are in the orange level (moderate risk) and one in the yellow level ( minimal risk)) according to the state’s four-tier coronavirus tracking system update on Tuesday. A week ago, there were 40 counties in the purple level. Imperial County is the southernmost county in the state that is no longer in the purple level. As of November 24, the state had 41 counties in purple, 11 counties in red, four in orange, two in yellow. Counties are assigned at a level based on metrics indicating the speed and spread of the virus within their borders. The progression of states in stages since November 16: State metrics: Sources: covid19ca.gov, California Department of Public Health, United States Census, USDA, California State Association of Counties

