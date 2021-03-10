A New York Stock Exchange?

The SEC is paving the way for companies to raise capital directly from investors as part of initial offers.

After a year of crises and departures, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SECOND) approved the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) proposal to To allow companies raise capital by selling shares directly to investors in a transaction called a direct public offering.

The new policy, which came into effect when the SEC issued a final rule at the end of 2020, could mark the start of a new era for companies wishing to go public.

Prior to the adoption of the new SEC policy, issuers could not sell existing shares directly to investors. Issuers often treaty these transactions as an opportunity for early investors and employees to cash in their shares. Because companies could not use sales of existing shares to raise new capital, they rarely had used the direct sales model.

Under the SEC’s new policy, however, direct public offerings may soon move Wall Streets is the most popular fundraising tool: the IPO, or IPO.

In an IPO, a private company the transfers ownership to the public through shares. In most IPOs, an issuing company engage investment banks to guarantee the transaction. Often the subscribers to commit to buy a fixed amount of shares at a discount. Before the start of public negotiation, the underwriters resell some of their shares to institutional investors, such as mutual funds and credit unions. The company and the subscribers to negotiate a public offer price based on this pre-opening activity. In many cases, by the time trading begins, underwriters and institutional investors clean all actions. As a result, if the share price rises, underwriters and institutional investors collect rewards, but issuer earnings are capped at the price paid by the underwriters for the shares.

In the context of a direct public offer, the issuing companies may sell new shares in exchange without hiring underwriters. For Silicon Valley Venture Capitalists provide a capital option in a new or growing business will be particularly attractive. Prominent venture capitalists accused underwriters take advantage of lucrative startups by undervaluing stocks to create a price hike on day one. In one high profile case, food delivery company DoorDashs shares climb 85 percent on the first day of trading. Had the IPO price been closer to the closing mark, the company would have raised $ 3 billion more.

But some experts believe that lower fees and better control over share prices will not be enough to replace IPOs.

For many issuers, IPOs still offer invaluable benefits. For example, the subscription process allows issuers to shape their investor base by distributing large blocks of stocks to long-term investors, such as hedge funds. Some companies may also count to subscribers to present them to these institutional investors.

The subscription process also given issuers a precise approximation of the amount of capital they will raise. In the context of a direct public offering, companies do not know how they will fare until the negotiation begins.

In addition, some issuers to choose stick with IPOs simply because they don’t generate the same buzz as popular tech startups and are less likely to see significant price increases on day one.

But assurances that IPOs won’t become obsolete do little to allay fears that companies might opt ​​for a direct public offering to bypass investor protections. Section 11 of the Securities Act of 1933 imposed penalties for issuers for making fraudulent statements during the IPO registration process. The statute extends liability to underwriters, even if they were unaware of and were not involved in the fraud. Criticisms of the new rule claim that the threat of legal exposure and damage to reputation provide incentives for subscribers to ensure that the registration statement is accurate. Without the additional due diligence, they Argue, investors will lose key protection.

Critics too to worry that investors will find it difficult to make viable claims under Article 11 if issuers file inaccurate or misleading registration statements for direct public offerings. Courts require investors to trace their shares back to the fraudulent registration statement. For IPO investors, this requirement is facilitated by blocking periods, during which issuers I agree prohibit initial investors, employees and other existing shareholders from selling their shares. If IPO stocks are the only ones on the market when investors buy stocks, they should be able to satisfied the requirement of traceability. But without a lock-up agreement, existing shareholders could sell their shares in a direct public offering, making it difficult if not impossible for investors to to prove their actions are linked to the fraudulent registration statement.

In response to criticism, NYSE Explain that issuers pursuing a direct public offering will be required to file the same public registration statement and will be subject to the same level of scrutiny as companies making IPOs. NYSE Noted that the board of directors of issuers, senior management and independent accountants will play the same access control role as the underwriters. In addition, the stock market highlighted that no law or regulation requires a blocking period during an IPO, the new rule does not avoid an issuer to institute one during a direct public offering. Issuers voluntarily agree to block IPOs and may do the same in direct offers.

The second agreed with responses from the NYSE and determined that the rule provided sufficient protections for investors.

The impact of direct public offerings on the market and on investors may not be clear for some time, but the pattern here seems to stick. NYSE’s main competitor, Nasdaq, recently deposit its own proposal to allow direct public offerings. At the same time next year, the two largest stock exchanges in the world could both To allow direct public offers.