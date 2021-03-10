Where can I donate blood in Northwestern Ohio and Michigan in March?





The blood supply has been strained by the extreme winter conditions and the pandemic. Donors from March 16 to 26 will receive a Red Cross t-shirt to celebrate Red Cross Month.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio Donors are still needed, but current events have increased this need. The blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and recent extreme winter conditions across much of the country in mid-February. March is Red Cross Month, to celebrate blood, platelet and plasma donors who have stepped up to meet the needs. As a thank you for supporting the Red Cross mission, anyone who donates blood from March 15 to 26 will receive a Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last. COVID-19 survivors are particularly needed to address a shortage of recovering plasma. American Red Cross officials explained that these people, even those who may have been asymptomatic, may have antibodies in their plasma that could help patients fight off the virus. The tests can also identify if antibodies are developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. RELATED: Donate Plasma to COVID-19 Patients Through American Red Cross COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross blood donation app or on the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. However, the Red Cross does not test donors to diagnose the disease. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that people who are unwell or who believe they have COVID-19 report their donation. Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center has safety and infection control standards, as well as additional precautions such as temperature checks, social distances, and face covers for donors and staff. Donors are asked to make an appointment before arriving at the meter and should wear a face mask or face mask while at the meter, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). RELATED: Red Cross Offers Safe Ways To Donate Blood During Pandemic HOW TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT Appointments for blood donation can be made by downloading the Red Cross blood donation app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or activate the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device. BLOOD DONATION POSSIBILITIES COMING MARCH 15-31 LUCAS COUNTY Toledo Blood Donation Center (3510 Executive Pkwy.) – Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

– Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Elks Lodge # 53 (3520 North Holland Sylvania Road) – March 17: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– March 17: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saint Joan of Arc (5950 Heatherdowns Boulevard) – March 20: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

– March 20: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. UAW Local 12 (2300 Ashland Ave.) – March 25: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

– March 25: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. American Legion Hall (2020 West Alexis Rd.) – March 31: 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Freed from Bleeding at Fallen Timbers Stores (3100 Main Street, Ste. 1599) – March 19: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

– March 19: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. # 11together Blood Drive – Maumee United Methodist Church (405 Sackett St.) – March 26: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Waterville Community Church (8217, Dutch way) – March 15: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Community of Christ Lutheran Church (6517 Finzel) – March 19: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. FULTON COUNTY Pettisville Missionary Church (19055 Co. Rd. D) – March 29: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. HENRY COUNTY Liberty Center Fire Station (County Road 8) – March 16: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Napoleon Moose Lodge (1381 Oakwood) – March 15: 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. OTTAWA COUNTY Fire in Jerusalem canton (9501 Jerusalem road) – March 31: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Oak Harbor VFW Community Market (251 W. Main Street) – March 19: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Holiday Inn Express (50 NE Catawba Rd.) – March 18: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

– March 18: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Elans de Port Clinton (231 Buckeye Blvd) – March 19: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

March 19: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Elans de Port Clinton (231 Buckeye Blvd) – March 29: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. SANDUSKY COUNTY Clyde First United Methodist Church (510 W Maple St.) – March 16: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

March 16: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Clyde VFW (847 W. Maple Street) – March 31: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sandusky County American Red Cross (1245 Napoleon Street) – March 16: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

March 16: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Terra State Community College (2830 Napoleon Road) – March 18: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

March 18: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. St. Ann Catholic Church (1021 West State St.) – March 26: 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. WOOD COUNTY American Legion of Pemberville (405 Front Street East) – March 24: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church (301 West Main Street) – March 31: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Local 8 Union Hall (807 Lime City Road) – March 23: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. MONROE COUNTY, MICH. Saint-Jean Lutheran Church (460 Riley Street) – March 22: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. North Cape Yacht Club (11850 Toledo Beach Road) – March 27: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. American Legion Post in Milan No.268 (44 Wabash Street) – March 25: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monroe County Community College Administrative Building (1555 Raisinville Road) – March 19: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

March 19: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Moose Lodge 884 (1320 N. Macomb) – March 22: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

March 22: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monroe Church of the Nazarene (3401 S. Custer (M-50)) – March 30: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

March 30: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Monroe (202 W. Front St.) – March 31: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dixie Skateland (5179 N. Dixie) – March 23: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. New Life Church (6023 Summerfield Road) – March 30: 12:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ABOUT BLOOD DONATION Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or activate the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood groups are needed to ensure a reliable supply to patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other pieces of identification are required upon check-in. People aged 17 in most states (16 with parental consent where state law allows), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are generally in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 and under must also meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time on their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their readout and health history questionnaire before the online donation, on the day of their donation, before arriving at collection of blood. To get started, follow the instructions on RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor app. RELATED VIDEO:

