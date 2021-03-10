San Diego Therapeutics Company Battles COVID-19 Variants – NBC 7 San Diego





San Diego company says it is leading the charge in the race to get ahead of dangerous COVID-19 variants. The variants appearing in San Diego County, including the UK, South Africa, and Brazil variants, have been found to be easier to transmit and, in some cases, to be less susceptible to certain treatments. The pandemic was immediately greeted with an army-like effort by the scientific community to defeat COVID-19. Some of these soldiers did not even deal with infectious diseases. “We are an antibody company that has worked in cancer for years and we are very good at designing antibodies and discovering antibodies,” said Sorrento Therapeutics vice president of antiviral development. San Diego-based Sorrento Therapeutics is working on a neutralizing antibody that would fight variant strains of COVID-19. Clinical trials are underway and the treatment, which would be administered by nasal drops, could be ready this year. “By putting the antibody in the nose, it blocks replication, blocks the spread and blocks what infects the lungs,” said Henry Ji, CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics. All three approved COVID-19 vaccines help your immune system make antibodies to fight infection. The antibodies designed by Sorrento are designed to attack variants of the disease. Allen said their process allows them to develop neutralizing antibodies with each mutation in the original virus. “While you wait for the vaccine to give you the protection that a vaccine provides, then you will be given a neutralizing antibody to protect you in the interim,” Allen said. Therefore, reduce the risk of hospitalization and decrease the severity of the disease, Allen said. “That’s why it’s important to look at cocktails that can be effective against all of the known variations,” said Chief Medical Officer Mike Royal. Neutralizing antibodies are not a vaccine, but rather a complement to the vaccine. If approved, the treatment would put us ahead of COVID-19 instead of chasing it, the company said. Nasal drops do not require special refrigeration and are only needed in small quantities, which reduces the cost, according to Sorrento Therapeutics.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos