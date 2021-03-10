Wolters Kluwer publishes its 2020 annual report Amsterdam Stock Exchange: WKL





Wolters Kluwer publishes its 2020 annual report

Agenda and notice of meeting AGM available online March 10, 2021 Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of business information, software solutions and services, today released its 2020 Annual report and overview of environmental, social and governance data 2020. The financial statements for 2020, as they appear in the 2020 annual report, will be proposed for adoption at ta Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on April 22, 2021. The agenda with explanatory notes and the notice of meeting for the AGM are now available at www.wolterskluwer.com/agm . The agenda of the general meeting includes the proposal to distribute a total dividend over the 2020 financial year of 1.36 per ordinary share. If approved, this will result in a final dividend of 0.89 per common share. In addition, the renewal proposals of Frans Cremers and Ann Ziegler as members of the Supervisory Board and Kevin Entricken as member of the Management Board are on the agenda. The proposal to adopt the modified remuneration policy for the members of the Management Board is also on the agenda. Information relating to the general meeting includes an update of the issued share capital on which votes can be cast at the meeting.. The AGM will be held virtually, via webcast, on April 22, 2021. The 2020 annual report, with a selection of integrated information on sustainability, and the overview of environmental, social and governance data 2020, are available in PDF at www.wolterskluwer.com/annual-report . About Wolters Kluwer Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services for healthcare; taxation and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and the legal and regulatory sectors. We help our clients make critical decisions every day by providing them with expert solutions that combine in-depth domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported annual sales of $ 4.6 billion in 2020. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries, operates in more than 40 countries and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter in the United States (WTKWY). For more information visit www.wolterskluwer.com , Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Youtube . Financial calendar

March 10, 2021 Publication of the annual report

April 22, 2021 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

April 26, 2021 Ex-dividend day for: 2020 final dividend

April 27, 2021 Recording date: 2020 final dividend

May 5, 2021 Q1 2021 Trading Update

May 19, 2021 Payment date: ordinary shares with final dividend 2020

May 26, 2021 Payment date: 2020 final dividend ADRs

August 4, 2021 2021 half-year results

August 31, 2021 Ex-dividend day for: 2021 interim dividend

September 1, 2021 Registration date: interim dividend 2021

September 23, 2021 Payment date: ordinary shares, interim dividend 2021

September 30, 2021 Payment date: ADRs 2021 interim dividend

November 3, 2021 Nine-month trading update 2021

February 23, 2022 2021 annual results Investors / Media Analysts

Gerbert van Genderen
Meg Geldens

International Branding & Communications Investor Relations

t + 31 (0) 172 641 230 t + 31 (0) 172 641 407

Forward-looking statements and other important legal information This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by words such as expect, should, could, shall, and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that these forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

