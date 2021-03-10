Bouygues successfully completes the sale of Alstom Paris Stock Exchange shares: EN

Press release

Paris, 03/10/2021

Bouygues successfully completes the sale of Alstom shares

Bouygues SA (Bouygues) announces the successful sale of 12,000,000 shares of Alstom SA (Alstom), representing 3.23% of Alstom’s capital, at a price of 41.65 euros per share (i.e. a total amount of 499, 8 million euros) as part of an accelerated offer in books to qualified investors (the Offer).

At the end of the Offer, Bouygues will retain 3.12% of Alstom’s capital.

Bouygues has agreed to enter into a lock-up on its remaining Alstom shares for a period of 60 days from the date of settlement of the Offer, subject to the usual exceptions.

BNP PARIBAS and JP Morgan acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and BofA Securities, Crdit Agricole CIB and Socit Gnrale acted as Joint Bookrunners of the Offer.

Rothschild & Co and Perella Weinberg Partners acted as financial advisers to Bouygues.

Alstom shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0010220475).

This transaction was considered by Bouygues SA, before its disclosure, as inside information within the meaning of the applicable regulations (article 7.1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of April 16, 2014).

Responsible for notification: Arnauld van Eeckhout, Advocate General.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities. and does not constitute a public offer other than the offer to qualified investors in any jurisdiction whatsoever, including France.

The sale of Alstom shares does not constitute a public offer other than an offer to qualified investors only, including in France.

No communication or information relating to the sale by Bouygues of Alstom shares may be disseminated to the public in any jurisdiction where registration or approval is required. No action has been or will be taken in a jurisdiction where such action would be necessary. The offer or sale of Alstom shares on behalf of Bouygues may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Bouygues, its shareholders and its affiliates decline all responsibility in the event of violation of such restrictions by anyone.

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 (the Prospectus Regulation).

This press release and the information it contains do not and do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor a solicitation to offer to buy or subscribe for securities in any jurisdiction whatsoever.

In France, the offer and sale of Alstom shares will be made through an offer for the benefit of qualified investors, as defined in article 2 (1) (e) of the Prospectus Regulation and in accordance with the Article L.411-2, 1 of the Monetary and Financial Code and other applicable laws and regulations. The offer will not be open to the public in France.

With regard to the Member States of the European Economic Area (the “Member States”), other than France, no action has been or will be taken to allow a public offering of the securities which would require the publication of ‘a prospectus in one of these Member States. In the Member States, this press release and any offer, if made subsequently, is addressed exclusively to persons who are qualified investors and acting on their own account within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

In the United Kingdom, this press release is neither an invitation nor an inducement to engage in any investment activity within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (FSMA). This press release is addressed only to (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling under Section 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the Order), (iii) the persons referred to in Article 49 (2) (a) to (d) of the Order (wealthy entities, unregistered associations, etc.) and (iv) other persons to whom this document can be legally communicated (all the persons listed in points (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) above being referred to as data subjects). The Alstom securities described herein are only available, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be concluded only with Relevant Persons. Anyone who is not a Data Subject should not act or trust this document or any of its contents.

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or exempt from registration under it. Alstom shares have not been and are not registered under the Securities Act and neither Bouygues, nor any of its shareholders or affiliates intend to register any part of the offer offered to the United States. United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. This press release is issued in accordance with and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Any investment decision to purchase Alstom shares should be taken solely on the basis of publicly available information about Alstom. This information is not the responsibility of Bouygues and has not been independently verified by Bouygues.

This press release may not be published, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan.

