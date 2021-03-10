Eurozone calms down as attention turns to US inflation





* Yields on government bonds from the periphery of the euro area tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr AMSTERDAM, March 10 (Reuters) – Eurozone bond yields edged up on Wednesday, with markets mainly focusing on a benchmark bond auction and the reading of US inflation a day before the meeting of the central bank of the single currency blocks. Block government bonds have calmed down in recent sessions, after the German 10-year yield, its benchmark, experienced its worst performance in years alongside many other government bonds in February, driven by higher US Treasury yields on betting that a broad stimulus package will wake up inflation. Although the rise in European yields is seen as less justified given the weak economic outlook, euro area yields closely follow movements in the United States, so the focus remains on market movements and data that could break the calm. Yields on both sides of the Atlantic were unchanged at slightly higher on Wednesday, with the German 10-year yield rising about a basis point to -0.30% at 8:22 a.m. GMT, moving in line with the yield of the 10-year Treasury. Italian 10-year government bond yields were unchanged at 0.70%, keeping the closely watched spread between them and German 10-year yields below 100bp after it moved to 110bp during the recent liquidation. Eurozone government bonds had an accommodating tone ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank policy meeting, where the focus will be on messages from banks after it fails to increase its buying emergency bonds in the recent sale. On Wednesday, the focus was on reading US inflation in February at 1:30 p.m. GMT given the recent bond selloff. A Reuters poll expects inflation to rise to 1.7% year-on-year from 1.4% in January, although a baseline reading that excludes food and energy is expected remain unchanged at 1.4%. Today’s macro focus should be on the US CPI in the afternoon, which should allay inflation fears as core inflation isn’t picking up yet and our economists looking for a reading. below consensus, said Michael Leister, head of interest rate strategy at Commerzbank. But Mizuho analysts said a big surprise from rising inflation would be hard for the market to ignore. The inflation reading comes as the US Treasury holds a 10-year bond auction, after a three-year sale was well received on Tuesday, in contrast to recent sales which have seen weak appetites. In the eurozone primary market, Germany will reopen a five-year bond by auction to raise 4 billion euros ($ 4.75 billion), while Portugal will reopen six- and nine-year bonds to raise up to 1.25 billion euros. (1 USD = 0.8413 euros) Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Pravin Char

