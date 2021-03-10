Just Eat Takeaway.com sees growth in 2021 even as pandemic abates





AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Just Eat Takeaway.com expects further growth in 2021 after an increase in business during the COVID-19 pandemic that has helped it meet earnings expectations for the year 2020, said Wednesday the online food ordering and delivery company. FILE PHOTO: The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone in this photo posed in London, Britain August 5, 2019. REUTERS / Toby Melville He expects to gain market share in Britain in 2021 and achieve revenue growth, despite rival Deliveroo’s plans for an IPO in London, CEO Jitse Groen said. We’re a bit bigger and doing our best to compete with them, he said, citing an 88% increase in orders in the first two months of 2021. Takeaway also competes with Uber in its largest European markets – Britain, Germany and the Netherlands. Demand for food delivery services exploded last year as government curbs closed restaurants and customers staying at home. Takeaways 2020 revenue increased 54% to 2.40 billion euros ($ 2.85 billion) in 2020, in line with analysts’ expectations of 2.39 billion euros, according to the data from Refinitiv. Current income before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to 256 million euros, compared to 217 million euros a year earlier. The figures have been adjusted to take into account Takeaways’ takeover of Britains Just Eat of $ 7.8 billion in April 2020, as if it had owned the company in the two years. Groen said order growth will continue even as pandemic-related deliveries slow down in various markets during 2021. But the company has not released a profit outlook, saying it intends to sacrifice profitability to gain market share. The company recorded a net loss of 151 million euros for 2020, from 103.1 million euros in 2019. Last year, Takeaway also agreed to buy US peer Grubhub in a $ 7.3 billion deal that would make it the largest food delivery company outside of China. He reiterated on Wednesday that the deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021, pending approval from Grubhub shareholders. Takeaway shares rose 2.6% to 82.16 at 8:25 a.m. GMT, but below the nearly 100 euros traded in June when the all-stock offer was announced for Grubhub. Takeaway said it rejected a € 2.3 billion offer for its 33% stake in Brazil’s iFood, which is majority-owned by tech giant Prosus. He did not name the bidder. (1 USD = 0.8425 euros) Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Aditya Soni and Pravin Char

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos