



Audi e-Tron SUV teased ahead of India launch Highlights Audi e-Tron SUV receives 95 kWh battery with two electric motors The EV has 402 hp and 664 Nm on tap in boost mode The e-Tron will face competition from Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 and Jaguar I-Pace Audi e-Tron has been on sale in several international markets since its global debut in 2019. The German automaker’s first all-electric SUV was due to launch in India last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw the key into the works. However, the e-Tron will launch in the country this year and was recently teased by Audi India through its social media grips. The latest teaser suggests that e-Tron could go on sale in India in the coming weeks. As previously reported by Audi, the e-Tron will not aim to increase sales, but to demonstrate the automaker’s all-electric powertrain and associated technology. That’s why it will come with a pretty steep price, somewhere around 1 crore (our estimate). At launch, the Audi e-Tron will compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 and the upcoming Jaguar I-Pace which goes on sale this month. The Audi e-Tron has a large octagonal grille with six vertical slats, Matrix LED headlights with four horizontal LED daytime running lights, a chiseled front bumper, pleats on the hood, a sloping roofline with longitudinal bars, flared wheel arches with coating, rear LED split lights connected by a light bar and two-tone rear bumper with gray inserts. And let’s not forget those distinct alloy wheels that set the e-Tron apart from any other Audi SUV. Inside, the electric SUV is fairly well laid out with layouts like a large touchscreen, fully digital dashboard, MMI interface, ambient lighting, cameras instead of exterior mirrors, a multi-zone air conditioning system. , etc. The Audi e-Tron SUV will receive a 95 kWh battery and two electric motors, one for each axle. The front engine is capable of producing 168 hp and 247 Nm while the rear electric motor can produce 188 hp and 314 Nm. The configuration, overall, generates 356 hp and 561 Nm. However, the electric SUV has 402 hp and 664 Nm of peak torque for 8 seconds when boost mode is on. And as for autonomy, the e-Tron promises to cover more than 400 km on a single charge, but according to the WLTP cycle.







