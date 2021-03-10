Dovre Group to acquire majority stake in Suvic Oy Helsinki Stock Exchange: DOV1V





Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Communiqué March 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Dovre Group to acquire majority stake in Suvic Oy The Dovre Group has entered into a conditional agreement to purchase a controlling stake (51%) of a Finnish wind turbine design and construction company Suvic Oy, which specializes in building wind farm infrastructure as a key solution in main as a sole entrepreneur. A wind farm project involves the design and construction of roads, foundations, an internal power grid, a main power grid and a power plant. Suvic also offers turnkey solutions for the design and construction of wind turbine foundations. This purchase will complete the offer of Dovre’s portfolio in the renewable energy sector in a very concrete way in Scandinavia. The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of the first quarter of 2021. Suvic’s revenue in 2020 was 32 million euros (2019: 23 million) and EBIT was 0.9 million euros (0.9). The company was founded in 2017 and despite its strong organic growth, it has been able to maintain its profitability. In 2021, Suvic Oy expects its revenue and profit to remain at least at 2020 levels. Suvic Oy is headquartered in Oulu with 23 employees and will continue to operate within the Dovre Group, but as a unit. independent operational. Dovre Group will purchase 510 shares of Suvic Oy (51% of all outstanding shares) from the founding partners, who have pledged to continue working for the company. The zero debt and the net cash purchase price of the transaction are approximately € 3 million, consisting of € 2 million in cash and 3 million Dovre group shares payable to the sellers. On a pro forma basis, the companies’ combined revenue in 2020 would have been EUR 109 million and the combined EBIT of EUR 3.2 million. Most of the major oil and gas companies have already invested and will invest heavily in the future in the renewable energy sector. The Dovre group has already participated in several onshore and offshore wind farm projects in Norway. Dovre’s strategy is to serve our existing energy and oil & gas customers with their renewable energy projects as well as continue to build a portfolio of new customers. The purchase of Suvic Oy is an important step in our plan for this growth strategy in renewable energy, ”said Dovre Group Chairman of the Board, Svein Stavelin. The Dovre Group will be an excellent partner for us in our own expansion strategy to serve markets outside of Finland. Our growth has been very aggressive and the additional financial resources of the Dovre group will allow further growth. Suvic’s strategy from the start has been to serve Scandinavia and Dovre’s help in opening up these markets is very important to us. Our customers will benefit from our broader shoulders, ”says Suvic Oy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ville Vesanen. The transaction is not expected to result in significant non-recurring expenses. The Dovre group will publish its forecasts for 2021 without delay if the transaction goes through. For more information, please contact: DOVRE GROUP PLC

Ilari Koskelo

Vice Chairman of the Board

Phone. +358 40 510 8408

[email protected]

www.dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. The Dovre Group comprises two areas of activity: project staff and consultancy. The Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore and the United States and employs over 650 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com . Suvic Oy is a Finnish construction company founded in 2017 in Oulu, specializing in the construction of wind farms and project management. In addition, the company provides turnkey construction services for bioenergy and industrial construction projects. Suvic offers innovative practices for the design, construction and management of energy projects. Website: www.suvic.fi .

