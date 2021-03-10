Investors: Warren Buffett warns that this asset class is a no-no





Warren Buffett’s communication style can be offbeat at times, but his fans and followers always cling to every word. Whether he’s talking about investing the fundamentals or his vision for the future, Buffett is usually on point. For this reason, his characterization of the bond market in a recent letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders should not go unnoticed. The obligations are do not the place to be these days. – Warren Buffett To be clear on the background, Buffett wasn’t offering personal investment advice when he shared his negative view on bonds. Rather, it provided details on the competitive advantages of Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance brands. One of those advantages is his company’s ability to invest more in stocks than its competitors, who face mediocre Treasury yields or riskier forms of debt. But Buffett’s argument about the state of the bond market is valid. As the Oracle of Omaha notes, the yield on a 10-year U.S. Treasury bill fell from double digits in the 1980s to less than 1% by the end of 2020. Treasury yields in flux, but still low Things are looking a little better for T-bills so far in 2021. The yield on 10-year T-bills, for example, has fallen to around 1.5%. This increase is likely due to the expectations of the investment community for economic growth and rising inflation that will emerge later this year. Both of these conditions encourage bond investors to sell, either because they make the outlook for stocks more positive or because they want higher returns as they expect inflation to erode future values. obligations. However, a return of 1.5% or even 2% on a 10-year instrument is not terribly exciting. In addition, yields on Treasury bills with shorter maturities remain very low – around 0.8% for 5-year maturities and 0.08% for 1-year maturities. Two alternatives of the Treasury Treasuries have a stabilizing effect on your portfolio, which is why they are always in demand even when their yields are low. But the trade-off is that too much exposure to low-yielding government bonds limits the overall growth potential of your portfolio. Fortunately, there are other ways to balance risk and return, such as dividend-paying stocks and cash deposits in high-yield savings accounts. Dividend stocks Dividend stocks carry a lot more risk than Treasury bonds because stock prices go up and down. Even so, longtime dividend payers are some of the most stable companies in the stock market. They tend to have strong balance sheets and relatively reliable cash flows. Many also offer dividend yields of between 1% and 3%, as well as the possibility of seeing gains through the appreciation of stock prices. Three examples of companies that have regularly distributed dividends for decades are Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Coca Cola (NYSE: KO). Walmart gives 1.7%, Colgate-Palmolive gives 2.3%, and Coca-Cola about 3.1%. You can invest directly in these and other dividend payers or find a low-cost ETF like Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NEWS: DJD) for easy diversification. High yield savings deposits A position in dividend-paying stocks is less liquid than treasury bills – mainly because you may not want to sell a stock if its price has fallen and you think the decline is likely to be temporary. You can, however, manage this liquidity risk by holding additional liquidity in a high yield savings account alongside your dividend payers. According to The Ascent (a sister site of Motley Fool), the highest paying savings accounts are offering interest rates of around 0.6% this month. It’s competitive with short-term treasury bills. Your deposit would also be insured by the FDIC. Not the only game in town Most investors, even Buffett himself, will benefit from some exposure to Treasuries. But government guaranteed debt isn’t the only way to stabilize your portfolio. You can fine tune your risk, return outlook and liquidity by holding mature dividend payers and cash deposits, alongside your growth and cash positions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







