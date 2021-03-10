GE and AerCap join airline rental companies in $ 30 billion deal





General Electric combines aircraft leasing business with AerCap Holdings in Ireland in deal valued at over $ 30 billion, a milestone in what has become a six-year odyssey to reshape the sprawling global conglomerate .

By pushing GE Capital Aviation Services, or GCAS, into a separate business, GE is moving closer to its goal of getting rid of much of the colossal financial wing that nearly sank it during the 2008 financial crisis.

“Today marks GE’s transformation into a more focused, simpler and stronger industrial company,” Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said in a prepared statement on Wednesday.

AerCap will pay approximately $ 24 billion in cash to GCAS, and GE will take an approximately 46% stake in the combined company and $ 1 billion will be paid in AerCap notes or cash at closing. GE’s Capital Aviation Services and AerCap are two of the largest aircraft rental companies in the world with more than 2,500 aircraft between them. The two companies lease commercial jets to hundreds of airlines around the world. The global pandemic has sent shockwaves throughout the airline industry, and the deal announced on Wednesday could have significant ramifications. This could mean more pressure on aircraft makers like Boeing and Airbus if the beleaguered airlines choose not to buy planes. It could also mean some wiggle room for airlines reeling from the drop in air travel, if they can cut short-term costs through rentals. GE also said on Wednesday that its board of directors would recommend that shareholders approve a 1-to-8 stock split and a corresponding prorated reduction in the number of authorized shares of common stock. GE plans to reduce its debt by approximately $ 30 billion after the transaction closes using the proceeds of the transaction and existing cash sources. This will bring its total debt reduction since the end of 2018 to over $ 70 billion. The company said the rest of GE Capital, including Energy Financial Services and its insurance operations in liquidation, will move to GE Corporate when the transaction closes. GE will also be authorized to appoint two directors to the newly created seats on the AerCap board of directors under a shareholders’ agreement.

The deal is expected to be concluded in nine months to a year. It still needs the approval of AerCap shareholders. In 2015, GE announced a radical transformation of the business, promising to shed billions of assets to better focus on the industrial core of the business, namely energy, aviation, renewables and health. GCAS is an important part of GE’s financial wing, and moving further away from this business marks an important step in corporate change. “Now is the right time to further accelerate our transformation,” Culp said. “This action will allow us to significantly reduce the risks associated with GE and continue on our path to becoming a well-capitalized company.” Shares rose about 2% before the opening bell.

