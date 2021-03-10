Just Eat’s take-out losses widen as battle with Deliveroo and Uber Eats escalates

Text size





in 2020, as the group invested money in its expansion during a successful year of food delivery that saw revenues explode and competition intensify in key markets.

Shares of the Amsterdam-based company, which is expected to finalize its acquisition of its US counterpart



Grubhub



in the first half of this year, jumped nearly 4% in Wednesday’s trading.

The comeback story. The Covid-19 pandemic has fueled the fire in the food delivery sector as millions of starving and home-confined people turn to groups like Just Eat Takeaway. Resulting from a merger between the Danish JustEat and the Dutch



Takeaway.com



at the start of last year the company has a double listing in Amsterdam and London, where it is included in the benchmark



FTSE 100



index.

The strategy of the newly merged companies in 2020 turned to expansion. In June, Just Eat Takeaway announced it would buy U.S. food delivery giant Grubhub for $ 7.3 billion to create the world’s largest food delivery group outside of China.

But one of the most pressing competitive concerns for the group is the key UK market, where tough rivals include



Ubers



Uber Eats and



Amazon



-backed Deliveroo. Just Eat Takeaway has offered significant delivery discounts to attract new customers to the UK, in addition to doubling its UK sales team and investing money in expanding its logistics network. The company previously relied on restaurants capable of delivering food themselves, but developed its own delivery system to match its competition.

In February, the group successfully raised 1.1 billion ($ 1.3 billion) via a convertible bond offering to help finance its strategy.

What’s up. Just Eat Takeaway’s pre-tax losses fell from $ 88 million in 2019 to $ 147 million in 2020. Revenue jumped 54% to $ 2.4 billion over the period, driven by growth in the German and Canadian markets, said Wednesday. the society.

The group delivered a total of 588 million orders last year, 42% more than in 2019, with the share of delivery orders rising from 18% to 26%. In the key UK market, the company’s share of delivery orders has grown from 7.6% in 2019 to over 15% in 2020. In an update on performance from 2021 to date, the company has said UK orders were up 88% and delivery orders were over 600% higher in January and February than the same period last year.

2020 has been an exceptional year for Just Eat Takeaway.com, said Managing Director Jitse Groen.

The company said it would prioritize market share over earnings in 2021, as it expects order growth to accelerate further from 2020. The group has not provided financial outlook, citing the material impact of the planned acquisition of Grubhub and the continued integration between Just Eat and the Takeaway.com businesses.

Look forward. Just Eat Takeaway has prioritized expansion spending over the revenue windfall from the Covid-19 pandemic. It was wise: the group faces fierce competition, particularly in the UK, and growing and consolidating its market share will be essential for long-term growth in a sector with such tight margins.

In the short term, all eyes are on the UK, where one of the company’s fiercest rivals, Deliveroo, will soon be made public. This will put a market valuation on the competition facing Just Eat Takeaway. For now, UK expansion continues at a steady pace and the group’s management said they plan to continue growing their market share in the UK in 2021.