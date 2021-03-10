The distribution of Faurecia shares and cash has become unconditional Milan Stock Exchange: FCA

The distribution of Faurecia shares and cash has become unconditional

Amsterdam, March 10, 2021 Stellantis NV (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (Stellantis) today announced that the previously announced conditional distribution (the Distribution), by virtue of a capital reduction, by Stellantis to holders of its ordinary shares of up to 54,297,006 ordinary shares of Faurecia SE (Faurecia) and up to 308 million in cash, i.e. the proceeds received by Peugeot SA from the sale of ordinary shares of Faurecia in October 2020, became unconditional .

As previously announced, the Distribution schedule will be as follows: (i) ex-date Monday March 15, 2021; and (ii) registration date Tuesday March 16, 2021. Holders of Stellantis common shares will be entitled to: (i) 0.017029 Faurecia common share; and (ii) 0.096677 for each common share of Stellantis held on the record date of the placement. The cash portion of the distribution will be paid on Monday, March 22, 2021 and holders of Stellantis common stock traded on the New York Stock Exchange will receive it in US dollars at the official USD / EUR exchange rate communicated by the European Central Bank. until March 11, 2021.

In general, Faurecia ordinary shares will be delivered to holders of eligible Stellantis ordinary shares on Monday, March 22, 2021, subject to the restrictions and requirements set out below.

Since Faurecia ordinary shares are not currently eligible for clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC) or on a register kept in the United States, in order to receive Faurecia ordinary shares at In connection with the Distribution, shareholders holding Stellantis ordinary shares in a DTC participant account or as a registered holder in the US share register of Stellantis are required to provide the contact details of a securities account with a participating intermediary in Euroclear France on which their right to Faurecia ordinary shares can be issued. Stellantis will not be able to deliver any Faurecia common shares to shareholders holding Stellantis common shares in a DTC participant account or as a registered holder in the US share register of Stellantis unless they have made a valid choice before 4:00 p.m. Eastern United States) on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Delivery to holders who have made a valid choice will take place on or around Thursday, April 1, 2021. Stellantis will provide an online selection function to make such a choice, and additional information in this regard has been published in the section Investors on Stellantiss company website (www.stellantis.com) and in a backgrounder available at www.stellantis.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-info/egm-8-march-2021 and submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K on Friday, March 5, 2021.

If a valid choice is not made, Stellantis will take whatever action it deems feasible with respect to the common shares of Faurecia that the unelected shareholders would otherwise have been entitled to receive, including the possible appointment of a broker to sell these shares in the market. There is no guarantee as to whether and when such a sale will be made or the product will be distributed, the price per share that can be realized in the market or the transaction costs that will be incurred.

Additional information relating to the Distribution has been made available in the Investors section of the Stellantis website at www.stellantis.com.

