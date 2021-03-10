Business
Vegas casinos could come to New York
Three big casino companies are vying for a rare opportunity to bring a piece of the Las Vegas Strip to the Big Apple, The Post has learned.
Wynn Resorts, Bally’s Corp. and Las Vegas Sands are all quietly positioning themselves to compete for a casino license in the New York City area in anticipation of Albany launching a request for proposals as early as next month, sources told the Post.
The efforts consisted of talking to potential development partners and courting local politicians for support, sources said.
The mad rush comes as Albany struggles to close a $ 15 billion budget deficit and create jobs in a state severely affected by the pandemic. This has prompted some lawmakers to push to issue three restricted gaming licenses in upstate New York (an area that encompasses the city, the Lower Hudson Valley, and Long Island) this year instead of 2023 as initially predicted.
Two of the three licenses are expected to go directly to gaming properties that have already been licensed to operate slot machines in the area: the racino Resorts World Aqueduct in Queens and the Empire City Casino owned by MGM Resorts in Yonkers.
That would leave only one license for big players in Las Vegas and Atlantic City who want to bring blackjack, roulette, and other forms of casino entertainment to the Big Apple or neighboring Nassau County.
Las Vegas Sands CEO and Chairman Robert Goldstein told the Post in an exclusive interview that his business is still focused on coming to the Empire State. even after last week’s sale of its properties in Las Vegas, including the Venetian Resort, for $ 6.25 billion.
“We look forward to bringing our expertise and resources to New York – an initiative that could generate the necessary income, thousands of jobs and help rebuild the state from the devastating effects of COVID. And we don’t need any subsidy to do that, ”Goldstein said, referring to the billions the Sands pocketed out of Vegas.
Goldstein first broadcast his company’s interest in obtaining a gaming license in the Gotham area during a conference call with investors in January. But last week’s sale of its Vegas properties has left insiders wondering if Sands is considering leaving the United States entirely to focus on its much more profitable Asian gambling business.
No, Goldstein said. “While we carefully keep our options open, we have been approached by a wide range of real estate interests from virtually every borough. They all understand the huge potential economic benefits, ”he told the Post.
Wynn and Bally’s, neither of whom have publicly discussed their intention to fight over the New York license, declined to comment.
The race for Empire State casinos began in 2013 with a constitutional amendment allowing seven gambling casinos in the state. The four upstate casinos were licensed first, and a moratorium was placed on the three upstate casinos lest they take business from the northern gambling companies. State.
This moratorium will expire in 2023. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed interest in speeding up the process in January, when he included a “request for expressions of interest” in his budget proposal, signaling industry that ‘he wanted to hear them.
If the state legislature keeps that wording in the budget plan that is expected to emerge by April 1, a casino request for proposals could soon follow and all three licenses could be issued by fall – more than one year before the deadline, according to sources.
While Cuomo’s power in Albany was diminished by a series of recent scandals, including allegations of unwanted sexual advances, the casino licensing process is expected to continue as planned, sources added.
Locations spotted include Willets Point in Queens, where Mets new owner Steve Cohen rents Citi Field baseball stadium and adjoining parking lots; the development of Belmont Park on Long Island, which is already home to the Belmont Park racecourse and the Islanders stadium; and Staten Island’s St George neighborhood – home to both the Staten Island Ferry and the New York Wheel, a Ferris wheel proposed 630 feet be located next to the Empire Outlets shopping complex.
“I think Manhattan is a no-fly zone. I think Westchester and Nassau will be politically difficult, ”said a source familiar with the process, adding that he expects a license to be approved for a new location in the outlying boroughs.
The project could cost between $ 2 billion and $ 4 billion, depending on what the state ends up wanting, sources say. In addition to casinos and hotels, lawmakers can also request a convention center.
Las Vegas Sands – run by a casino mogul and Republican donor Sheldon adelson until his death in January – is the largest of the three casino chains with a market capitalization of $ 48 billion, six casinos in Macau and one in Singapore.
Wynn Resorts – founded by Steve Wynn, who resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct in 2018 – has a market capitalization of $ 16 billion, two casinos in Macau, two in Las Vegas and one in Boston.
Bally’s is the smallest of the three, with a market cap of $ 2 billion and 15 casinos in 11 states, including Bally’s Atlantic City. But it grew quickly and is led by born and raised New Yorker Soo Kim, who grew up in Queens and attended Stuyvesant High School.
In the end, height may not matter as much as political weight, according to sources.
“The bidders will have to negotiate with the political powers of the boroughs. It will be a political process, ”said a person familiar with the situation.
