Partnership objective with CVS, distribution of vaccines in stores in 17 states





MINNEAPOLIS (KXAN) – Target and CVS announced a partnership on Wednesday that will allow CVS to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to people at CVS pharmacies located in Target stores. This applies to over 600 locations in 17 states, including Texas. It will also be available at stores in Austin, including the new Target store at Plaza Saltillo on East Fifth Street. This vaccine will be intended for both Target and CVS customers as well as employees. Target says it already supports the vaccinations CVS gives each year for the flu, as well as shingles and pneumonia. It is an extension of this partnership. “We will continue to work closely together while they administer the vaccine while following federal and state guidelines. We’re also making changing rooms available to CVS in select stores to set up appointments, ”Target said in a press release. How to apply for the vaccine at a CVS store inside Target You will always have to go to CVS.com to verify your eligibility and see if there is a participating facility near you. You can also check out other places to register for the COVID-19 vaccine if those registration appointments are full. Target plans to expand this partnership “Target is eager to provide even more support in the coming months, ”he added. “This means continuing to work with CVS to deliver vaccines to customers and team members in stores.” He also plans to work on public education efforts on vaccines, including Health Action Alliance and the Ad Council’s new campaign. This campaign hopes to reach communities of color, which have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and are receiving the vaccine at lower rates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos