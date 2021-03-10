Find out if your nearest Disney store is one of the 40 scheduled to close on March 24 FOX23 News





The Walt Disney Co. has revealed the locations of 40 of its Disney stores nationwide that are expected to close by March 24. The company announced on March 3 that it is closure of 20% of its physical outlets in North America before the end of 2021 in order to focus on its e-commerce business. The closures are expected to affect a total of 60 Disney stores in the United States and Canada. >> Read more new trends The store locator on ShopDisney.com indicates that the following locations have been identified for closure by March 24, WDW News Today reported. Arizona Chandler Fashion Center: 3111 W. Chandler Blvd. Arrowhead Towne Center: 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale Scottsdale Fashion Square: 7014-2216, chemin East Camelback California Westfield Santa Anita: 400 S. Baldwin Ave. in Arcadia Mission Viejo stores: 555 stores at Mission Viejo Drive Place Montclair: 5060, alley E. Montclair Plaza The shops of Montebello: 2134 Downtown Montebello Westfield Galleria in Roseville: 1151, boul. Galleria Northridge Mall: 720 Northridge Mall in Salinas Fashion Valley Shopping Center: 7007 Friar Road in San Diego Oakridge mall: 925 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose Santa Monica Square: 395, place Santa Monica Colorado FlatIron feedthrough: 1 W. Flatiron Crossing Drive in Broomfield Florida Adventure: 19575 Biscayne Blvd. In Miami International market: 2223, Northwest Shore Boulevard. in Tampa Illinois State street: 108 N. State Street in Chicago Chicago Fashion Stores: 5220 Fashion Outlets Way in Rosemont Indiana Castleton Square: 6020 E. 82nd Street in Indianapolis Southlake Mall: 2144 Southlake Mall in Merrillville Kansas Oak Park Mall: 11447 W. 95th Street in Overland Park Maryland White Marsh Shopping Center: 8200, boul. Perry Hall in Baltimore Arundel Mills: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover Missouri Saint-Louis Gallery: 1155 Saint Louis Galleria New Jersey Freehold Raceway Shopping Center: 3710 Route 9 in full ownership new York Tangier Outlets Riverhead: 1770 W. Main Street in Riverhead Staten Island Mall: 2655 avenue Richmond. Ohio Great Northern Mall: 564 Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted Oregon Clackamas city center: 12000 SE 82nd Ave. in Portland Pennsylvania South Hills Village: 421 S. Hills Village in Pittsburgh Springfield Mall: 1250 Baltimore Pike Tennessee West Town Shopping Center: 7600 Kingston Pike in Knoxville Texas Cielo Vista Shopping Center: 8401, boulevard Gateway W. in El Paso Commemorative city: 303 Memorial City Way in Houston Willowbrook mall: 2000 Willowbrook Mall in Houston North Mall: 5300 avenue San Dario in Laredo Rivercenter shopping center: 849 E. Commerce Street in San Antonio Ingram Park Shopping Center: 6301 Northwest Loop 410 in San Antonio North Star Mall: 7400 San Pedro Ave. in San Antonio Read more here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos