Find out if your nearest Disney store is one of the 40 scheduled to close on March 24 FOX23 News
The Walt Disney Co. has revealed the locations of 40 of its Disney stores nationwide that are expected to close by March 24.
The company announced on March 3 that it is closure of 20% of its physical outlets in North America before the end of 2021 in order to focus on its e-commerce business. The closures are expected to affect a total of 60 Disney stores in the United States and Canada.
The store locator on ShopDisney.com indicates that the following locations have been identified for closure by March 24, WDW News Today reported.
Arizona
Chandler Fashion Center: 3111 W. Chandler Blvd.
Arrowhead Towne Center: 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale
Scottsdale Fashion Square: 7014-2216, chemin East Camelback
California
Westfield Santa Anita: 400 S. Baldwin Ave. in Arcadia
Mission Viejo stores: 555 stores at Mission Viejo Drive
Place Montclair: 5060, alley E. Montclair Plaza
The shops of Montebello: 2134 Downtown Montebello
Westfield Galleria in Roseville: 1151, boul. Galleria
Northridge Mall: 720 Northridge Mall in Salinas
Fashion Valley Shopping Center: 7007 Friar Road in San Diego
Oakridge mall: 925 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose
Santa Monica Square: 395, place Santa Monica
Colorado
FlatIron feedthrough: 1 W. Flatiron Crossing Drive in Broomfield
Florida
Adventure: 19575 Biscayne Blvd. In Miami
International market: 2223, Northwest Shore Boulevard. in Tampa
Illinois
State street: 108 N. State Street in Chicago
Chicago Fashion Stores: 5220 Fashion Outlets Way in Rosemont
Indiana
Castleton Square: 6020 E. 82nd Street in Indianapolis
Southlake Mall: 2144 Southlake Mall in Merrillville
Kansas
Oak Park Mall: 11447 W. 95th Street in Overland Park
Maryland
White Marsh Shopping Center: 8200, boul. Perry Hall in Baltimore
Arundel Mills: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover
Missouri
Saint-Louis Gallery: 1155 Saint Louis Galleria
New Jersey
Freehold Raceway Shopping Center: 3710 Route 9 in full ownership
new York
Tangier Outlets Riverhead: 1770 W. Main Street in Riverhead
Staten Island Mall: 2655 avenue Richmond.
Ohio
Great Northern Mall: 564 Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted
Oregon
Clackamas city center: 12000 SE 82nd Ave. in Portland
Pennsylvania
South Hills Village: 421 S. Hills Village in Pittsburgh
Springfield Mall: 1250 Baltimore Pike
Tennessee
West Town Shopping Center: 7600 Kingston Pike in Knoxville
Texas
Cielo Vista Shopping Center: 8401, boulevard Gateway W. in El Paso
Commemorative city: 303 Memorial City Way in Houston
Willowbrook mall: 2000 Willowbrook Mall in Houston
North Mall: 5300 avenue San Dario in Laredo
Rivercenter shopping center: 849 E. Commerce Street in San Antonio
Ingram Park Shopping Center: 6301 Northwest Loop 410 in San Antonio
North Star Mall: 7400 San Pedro Ave. in San Antonio
