Private placements and new listings, a simple way to make exceptional profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Three companies have listed their shares on the AeRO Bucharest Stock Exchange since the start of this year after raising funds through private placements last fall. Investors who participated in these private placements made large profits, while investors who bought stocks on the first day of trading also saw double-digit returns in less than two months.

So ringing the bell for the listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange or the AeRO is not a happy time only for business owners, who have the value of their businesses confirmed by the market, but also for investors. , who have the opportunity to make significant profits with these companies.

Romania-Insider.com analyzed the development of the last seven companies that have listed their shares on the AeRO market over the past two years. Here are the main results:

Investors who bought stocks through private placements more than doubled their money on the first day of trading on AeRO.

The five companies that have made private placements and then listed their shares on the AeRO market are organic fertilizer producers Norofert (NRF), food group Hold Agri Invest (HAI), DIY retailer Mam Bricolaj (MAM), cybersecurity company Safetech Innovations (SAFE)and farm supply retailer Agroland (AG).

Investors who bought shares as part of the private placements carried out by these companies were able to score an average profit of 173% on the first day these shares were traded on the AeRO market. Returns ranged from 20% for Norofert to 425% for Safetech Innovations.

Yields are noticeably higher for all three listed companies this year (MAM, SAFE and AG), which has multiplied their investors’ money by an average of 271% on the first day of trading. At the same time, NRF and HAI listed their shares in 2020, when the general market context was less favorable, which explains their lower returns on the listing date.

2. Investors who bought into private placements and held stocks in their portfolios so far have quadrupled their money.

Investors who participated in the private placements made by the five companies and held the shares in their portfolios to date (March 10, 2021) have quadrupled their money (on average). The yields vary from 67% for HAI to 950% for NRF. For the three companies listed this year, the average investor return to date is over 430% in less than six months.

3. Investors who bought stocks immediately after listing also saw double-digit returns.

The returns on private placements have been massive, but only a relatively small number of investors have had access to them as the conditions for participating in such offers are somewhat restrictive. Nonetheless, investors who had to wait for these companies to list their shares on the AeRO market to buy their shares were also rewarded with double-digit returns.

Seven companies have listed their shares on the AeRO market in the past two years. Besides the five mentioned above, the smartphone maker iHunt (HUNTING) and affiliate marketing platform 2Performant network (2P) produced technical lists without raising funds through private placements. Investors who bought shares of these seven companies on the first trading day have seen an average return of 225% to date.

In most cases, these returns did not come immediately. The average return offered by these companies for the first month following listing is 12%. Some traded at the same level for an extended period after listing, as selling pressure from existing shareholders and those who had bought shares in private placements prior to listing kept prices from rising too quickly. However, once this selling pressure subsided, some of these companies recorded impressive developments.

For example, investors who bought Norofert (NRF) shares on the day it was listed (March 3, 2020) multiplied their money more than eight times in just one year. The NRF share price is now RON 26.2, compared to a closing price of RON 12 on the day of listing. However, the company also carried out a capital increase in July 2020, giving its shareholders three new (free) shares for each share they previously held. Thus, an investor who bought a share worth 12 RON on the day of listing now has four shares worth 104.8 RON (March 10, 2021).

Shares of smartphone maker iHunt have also seen a massive 645% increase since listing in July 2019. For all three companies listed this year, the average return from day one of trading on AeRO is 38%. The yield varies from 10% for Agroland (AG), which listed its shares on March 1, and 74% for Safetech (SAFE), which listed its shares at the end of January.

What is the explanation for these high returns?

Several factors have contributed to these high returns offered by new companies listed on AeRO. The first is that some of these companies are relatively young and have high growth rates.

Another explanation is that they come from sectors that are poorly represented on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, such as agribusiness (NRF, HAI, AG), technology and internet (HUNT, 2P, SAFE) and retail ( MAM). Their listing offered Bucharest Stock Exchange investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolios by gaining exposure to these sectors.

A third factor is that relatively few investors have access to private placements, so most investors can only buy shares after they start trading on AeRO. This drives up prices and allows the lucky few who have access to private placements to reap significant profits.

At the same time, the low number of such listings in previous years has made it difficult for business owners and brokers to correctly guess the right valuations. Thus, some of the private placements made in 2020 were rather undervalued, allowing the investors who participated in them to obtain massive returns. This could change as the number of these private placements increases and the owners and brokers of the business have better credentials.

The favorable backdrop that has pushed Bucharest Stock Exchange indices to new highs over the past two months has also helped companies on AeRO, which have recorded some of the highest returns this year.

How to take advantage of these opportunities?

The number of registrations is expected to increase over the next period as more companies will be encouraged to seek funding from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and AeRO. However, it is likely that future private placements will also be valued better, so future returns on these listings may not match past results. Nevertheless, there will still be plenty of opportunities to profit from these investments as long as the general market trend remains positive or stable.

The next listing on AeRO will likely be from video game producer FireByte Games, which completed a private placement at the end of February.

As for private placements, local dairy farmer Bonas, who operates mainly in Cluj-Napoca, is seeking RON 2 million from such an operation. Agroland (AG) also wishes to carry out a private placement for its agro-food division, which it also wishes to list on AeRO.

(Photo source: Norofert)