Cover Technologies provides an update on the Canadian Stock Exchange company: COVE.CN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – COVER TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: COVE) (OTC: MGPRF) (Frankfurt: 304A) (the company or Cover) is issuing this press release to provide an update on the trading halt initiated on March 4, 2021 at the request of the Company awaiting the release of important news.

The company continues to review and assess opportunities in the technology sector and at the time of the shutdown the company was in negotiations to acquire a company (the target) that has developed a technology. based on blockchain to track and complete transactions. a decentralized platform. By applying its technology, the main Targets project functions as a decentralized exchange aggregator for the crypto market. Cover believes that a technology of this nature would allow the company to vertically integrate different levels of operations (i.e. metal processing, inventory tracking, trade and logistics) into its model. business.

At this time, although the company continues to assess and see the value of the target acquisition, no material conditions have been agreed upon and there is no material undisclosed information to report. As a result, the company has requested that trading in its common shares resume on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

In the event that negotiations result in any form of transaction, the Company will consult with the CSE to obtain the required approvals and undertake all necessary corporate actions in connection with any potential transaction.

The Company does not intend to make any further comments until the Company’s board of directors has approved a specific course of action or the terms of a transaction with the target have been approved. been finalized.

