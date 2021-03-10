Business
Cover Technologies provides an update on the Canadian Stock Exchange company: COVE.CN
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – COVER TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: COVE) (OTC: MGPRF) (Frankfurt: 304A) (the company or Cover) is issuing this press release to provide an update on the trading halt initiated on March 4, 2021 at the request of the Company awaiting the release of important news.
The company continues to review and assess opportunities in the technology sector and at the time of the shutdown the company was in negotiations to acquire a company (the target) that has developed a technology. based on blockchain to track and complete transactions. a decentralized platform. By applying its technology, the main Targets project functions as a decentralized exchange aggregator for the crypto market. Cover believes that a technology of this nature would allow the company to vertically integrate different levels of operations (i.e. metal processing, inventory tracking, trade and logistics) into its model. business.
At this time, although the company continues to assess and see the value of the target acquisition, no material conditions have been agreed upon and there is no material undisclosed information to report. As a result, the company has requested that trading in its common shares resume on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).
In the event that negotiations result in any form of transaction, the Company will consult with the CSE to obtain the required approvals and undertake all necessary corporate actions in connection with any potential transaction.
The Company does not intend to make any further comments until the Company’s board of directors has approved a specific course of action or the terms of a transaction with the target have been approved. been finalized.
On behalf of the board of directors of the company,
COVER TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Tony louie
Tony Louie, CEO and Director
For more information, please contact:
Cover Technologies Inc. Investor Relations
+1 604-687-2038
[email protected]
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
About Cover Technologies Inc.
Cover Technologies Inc. is a technology research and development company focused on emerging technologies and solutions. In addition to current research and development on its magnesium processing technology, Cover Technologies seeks to identify opportunities in emerging technologies. For more information or questions regarding the company, please contact the company by email at [email protected] Additional information can be found by viewing the company’s filings at www.sedar.com.
Forward-looking information
The information contained in this press release may involve forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the securities of the Company traded on the CSE. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events and not past. In this context, forward-looking statements often relate to the expected future business and financial performance of a company, and often contain words such as anticipate, believe, plan, estimate, expect and intend, statements that action or event may, could, could, should, or will be taken or will occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from the results, performance or performance. or future achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with the marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; dependence on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest between certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of the price and volume of common stocks. In this case, the disclosure of the proposed funding is a forward-looking statement, and there is a risk that the funding will not or will not occur as expected, and there is a risk that such events will or will not occur. (whether at all or as expected) may have an unanticipated adverse impact on the Company, its securities market and / or its future business prospects (which include fundraising and operational matters). Forward-looking statements are made based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the statements. forward-looking statements whether these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against assigning undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For more information on risks, investors are invited to consult the company’s management report and other information documents filed with the regulatory authorities located www.sedar.com.
