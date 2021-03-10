Do your kids want to buy Roblox shares? Heed these warnings first





A pandemic year for many preteen kids has meant distance schooling, maybe no summer camp, and a ton of Roblox.

Traffic to the tween-centric gaming platform has skyrocketed since the pandemic linked much of daily life to screens and now more than half of Robloxes, roughly 32.6 million daily users in 180 countries, are under 13 years old.

Roblox began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The shares got a benchmark price of $ 45 on Tuesday. Wednesday at noon, Roblox RBLX,

+ 54.44%

the shares were trading above $ 73. So maybe your kid now wants to play Roblox on the stock market too. At a time when more people go public for better or worse, parents might be more inclined to say yes to the idea. These parents could buy a share of their own brokerage account. Or, they could use a custody trading account to do so. These accounts allow parents to purchase stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and other assets on behalf of their children. But beware of the lurking tax consequences, not to mention the weird family dynamics and resentments that can erupt if investments go wrong. Joshua Mungavin, director and wealth manager at Evensky & Katz, is not a fan of a stock picking deposit account, especially when it comes to new stock hitting the public markets. This is not an account to bet on, it is an account for taking care of the child. I don’t think that’s a good idea for financial or educational purposes, he said. Custodial accounts are not 529 accounts A 529 account comes with special education-focused tax benefits. Distributions are not subject to federal income tax and income tax (in most states) when used for specified educational purposes. Child care accounts do not benefit from these tax advantages on school use. If your primary goal is to invest in education, 529 plans offer the greatest tax benefits, control, and flexibility. Custodial accounts can be good options for transferring wealth for just about anything else, wrote Richard Polimeni, Director of Education Savings Programs at the Bank of the Americas. Who owns this account? In a custody account, parents, grandparents, or other adults can make the investment decisions in the account. Still, the account is considered an asset owned by the child, according to Fidelity Investments. Once the child officially becomes an adult in the eyes of the law, the account comes under their control. The age ranges from 18 to 25, depending on the state, Fidelity Investments said. It is the child’s money, even if the parent manages it. If the money disappears in a losing bet or mismanagement, Mungavin said the kids could hold it against their parents. Whether there is a profit or a loss, the experience will help shape a child’s perspective on investing, he added. A selection of jackpot titles could teach the lesson about the merits of potential gambling in the market, Mungavin said. If it goes wrong, the child views the stock market with a bit of skepticism rather than seeing individual stock market risk. Another word of caution: the presence of a custody account can weigh heavily in financial aid decisions made by the college, as the account is treated as the child’s asset. (The federal student aid claim, the FAFSA, says 20% of a child’s assets are available for college, but up to 5.64% for assets on behalf of parents, including a 529 account.) But then again, if Roblox shares are skyrocketing, maybe selling the shares to cover school fees is a way for parents to get some satisfaction out of all the time their kids were playing on the platform. form. What about taxes? While custody accounts do not offer the tax benefits associated with education, they do provide tax relief. Still, the breaks should be carefully considered, warned Mungavin. For a sale of shares from a custodial account that takes place at least one year after the purchase, the first $ 2,200 of profit is not taxed, according to Edward Zollars, an accountant based in Phoenix, Ariz at Thomas, Zollars & Lynch. Beyond that point, the rest of the money is taxed at the parent’s marginal tax rate, Zollars said. If an investment turns into a losing bet, the Internal Revenue Service will allow taxpayers to offset their winnings with those losses. If there are more losses than gains, the IRS allows an annual capital loss deduction of up to $ 3,000. It’s a tax cushion for the risks, but Mungavin and Zollars noted that a child might not have other income where they can apply the loss deduction. If the brokerage account is owned by the parent, they said that at least they will have the income and they can use the loss deduction. There is much less drop protection on the deposit account, Mungavin said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos