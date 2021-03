Stimulus checks for the stock market

Within days of delivery of the next round of $ 1,400 stimulus checks, retail investors could funnel a good chunk of that newly found money into US stocks. A recent Deutsche Bank survey found that 37% of Main Street investors, some of whom may be members of the Reddit community, will invest a “large portion” of the stimulus money, around $ 170 billion, “directly into the actions”. These small but powerful investors have gained notoriety in recent months, creating volatility and significant volume in a number of heavily short-circuited stocks, such as GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. . MESSAGE FROM AMC CEO TO THE REDDIT COMMUNITY Teleprinter security Latest Change Change% GME GAMESTOP 263.01 +16.12 + 6.53% AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 9.83 -0.70 -6.65% BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. 28.21 -1.58 -5.30% The list has grown to include Koss Corp. and Rocket Companies Inc., to name a few. Teleprinter security Latest Change Change% KOSS KOSS 30.28 +12.38 + 69.16% RKT ROCKET COMPANIES INC. 25.89 +0.41 + 1.61% Interest in these names is partly fueled by social media platforms, such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets, where ideas are exchanged, debated, and possibly followed by actionable transactions. Deutsche Bank also found that most of these new retail traders are under 34, with around 61% between 18 and 24. They see social media as the most important source of information. Earlier this year, the power of these groups forced the popular trading app Robinhood to sharply restrict trading in heavily shorted stocks, fueling a near-collapse in the market on January 27. NYSE American and NYSE Arca at the highest level since May 2019. CHARLES SCHWAB CEO: WE HAVE NOT LIMITED STOCKS LIKE OTHERS Online brokers including TD Ameritrade, owned by Charles Schwab, E * Trade, owned by Morgan Stanley, as well as InterActive Brokers are all seeing an increase in average daily trades. Teleprinter security Latest Change Change% SCHW CHARLES SCHWAB 65.03 +1.31 + 2.06% MRS MORGAN STANLEY 83.06 +2.23 + 2.75% IBKR INTERACTIVE GROUP OF BROKERS 78.40 -0.48 -0.61% The S&P 500, up 73% since March 23, 2020, low produced by the pandemic, was in part supported by the growing army of retail traders. “We believe that the surge in new retail investors in the United States has been a key factor in the speed, duration and composition of the stock market rebound since the March trough,” the team said. Deutsche Bank. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE This trend may bode well for future gains, which could see a tailwind of more than $ 4.2 trillion in cash on the sidelines, as Refinitiv Lipper shows. Chris Robinson, of TJM Institutional Services, told FOX Business that cash, combined with this latest round of stimulus and perhaps other relief programs, could make the shares bear fruit.

