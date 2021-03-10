Biden to order 100 million more doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine





“There is always a chance that we will encounter unexpected challenges, or there will be a new need,” Biden said at the press conference. “A lot can happen, a lot can change. And we have to be prepared.” The president also signaled that his speech scheduled for prime-time Thursday would kick off a broader effort to restore Americans’ sense of normalcy. I’ll talk about what comes next; I will launch the next phase of the Covid response, ”he said. J&J has supplied around 4 million doses to the U.S. government since the single-dose vaccine was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in February, but the company has struggled with early production issues that have squeezed its initial supply. He enlisted Merck to help with production under a deal Biden announced last week, as he promised most Americans to have their photos taken by May, increasing the schedule by two months. . But it will take at least two months for Merck to prepare its fill-finish plant, which will help package and ship the J&J vaccine, and even longer to prepare another plant to produce the vaccine itself. The second facility won’t be ready to make vaccines until at least the second half of the year, according to a senior administration official, who insisted the real bottleneck was filling the vials. and finishing the vaccine. The administration must also finalize the purchase of 100 million photos with J&J, adding to the delay. Merck did not respond to questions about its schedule. The White House’s latest vaccine purchase aims to prepare for a range of longer-term scenarios, including the need to give people a second ‘booster’ injection to guard against emerging variants of Covid. Biden also suggested that additional injections of J&J could also be given to other countries in need, or contribute to a possible push to immunize children. “If we have a surplus, share it well with the rest of the world,” he said at the press conference. The timing of administrations in May for wide availability will be largely affected by the increased production of Pfizer and Moderna, the first two manufacturers of vaccines authorized for use, Bidens chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told POLITICO. , earlier this week. Mercks’ support with J&J packaging might build up towards the end, but not for now, he said. J&J had already promised to deliver 20 million shots this month and 100 million by June. Between that vaccine and 300 million shots each from Pfizer and Moderna, the federal government had already secured sufficient supplies to immunize the entire American population. The addition of the Merck manufacturing facility is expected to eventually nearly double J & J’s production capacity, senior administration officials said earlier this month. J&J also brought in Emergent BioSolutions, a small company in Maryland, in early 2020 to help with vaccine production. CORRECTION: This story originally contained an error in the full name of Emerging BioSolutions.

