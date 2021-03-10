Here are the 5 best ATX companies on Forbes’ list of best startup employers





Photo: Shutterstock Countless people dream of landing a cushy job at a tech startup, but not all startup jobs are created equal. Some startups offer high salaries and many benefits, while others are more demanding and do not provide a good work-life balance. And sometimes a small, brand new startup can offer better benefits than large tech employers like Facebook, Google, or Amazon. To give people a better idea of ​​what tech companies are, in fact, good places to work in, finance magazine Forbes partnered with Statista and launched its list of Best Startup Employers in the Americas. The list analyzed data from 2,500 different companies with at least 50 employees. From there, the list was narrowed down to the top 500 using metrics like employee reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. Seventeen companies in the Austin area made it to the top 500, along with a handful of others from across Texas. Below are the top five Austin companies to rank in. Forbes listing. Rank # 212 Convey is a logistics startup that has developed a delivery experience management platform to help businesses manage their last mile delivery needs. As e-commerce and the demand for delivery services increase, tools like the Conveys platform become even more important. Convey counts several well-known companies among its customers, including Neiman Marcus, Jet.com and Eddie Bauer. The company was founded in 2013 and originally grew out of the Techstars accelerator. Rank # 201 Telehealth services have grown in popularity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But while many telehealth companies focus on providing care for medical issues, Iris Telehealth focuses on mental health. The company’s video platform connects people with licensed psychiatrists to deliver mental health services from the comfort of patients’ homes. Rank # 193 Everlywell sells home lab tests for many medical conditions, including tests for STDs, Lyme disease, food sensitivity, COVID-19 and more. The company’s home COVID-19 tests were successful last year, but sales of its other tests also increased in 2020. Fast company also just named the Austin startup among the 10 most innovative companies in the country. Everlywell capped a successful 2020 by closing $ 175 million in Series D funding in December. Rank # 154 At number 154 nationally and number two among Austin companies is Innovetive Petcare, a startup that provides business tools to veterinary practices. The company helps with things like benefits, career development opportunities, training, compensation, and more, so veterinary practices can focus on their most important job – caring for animals. Rank # 91 Austin’s top employer on the list is The Zebra. Having very little to do with real zebras, The Zebra is an online insurance marketplace and comparison search engine. Insurance can be expensive, and people often pay too much for insurance they don’t need. The Zebra aims to make it easy to buy the right home or auto insurance. The company raised $ 38.5 million in funding in its Series C round last year.







