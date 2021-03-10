ThreeD Capital makes $ 525,000 investment in AMPD Ventures Inc. Canadian Stock Exchange: IDK.CN

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – ThreeD Capital Inc. (ThreeD or the Company) (CSE: IDK) (OTCQB: IDKFF), a Canada-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in resource companies juniors and disruptive technology sectors, is pleased to announce a $ 525,000 investment in AMPD Ventures Inc. (AMPD) (CSE: AMPD) (FRA: 2Q0), a company that provides high performance cloud and computing solutions for low latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization.

The Company acquired 3,500,000 units (the units) at a price of $ 0.15 per unit for total proceeds of $ 525,000. Each unit consists of one (1) common share of AMPD (one common share) and one common share purchase warrant (one warrant), exercisable at a price of $ 0.25 per warrant. . The warrants will expire three (3) years after the date of issue. Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital has also agreed to become an advisor to AMPD.

We are very happy to announce our collaboration with Three D Capital. Their business portfolio is a great choice for AMPD, and having investors who clearly understand the tech industry and the broad impacts our infrastructure platforms can bring to the market is a key factor in deciding to work. with ThreeD Capital. We believe this relationship will bring tremendous value to AMPD and its shareholders, said Anthony Brown, CEO of AMPD.

AMPD is a leader in advanced computing, which is integral to 5G, the Internet of Things, and the next generation of cloud computing. We are very happy to get involved in this disruptive business. ThreeD is focused on disruptive technologies in the AI, AR and eSports space, among others, and we believe there is huge potential for collaboration between many portfolio companies of ThreeD and AMPD, Sheldon Inwentash said.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high performance cloud and computing solutions for low latency applications including video games and esports, digital animation and visual effects, as well as collection, analysis and big data visualization.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly traded Canadian venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in junior resource and disruptive technology companies. ThreeDs’ investment strategy is to invest in several private and public companies in a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in promising companies at an early stage, where it can be the lead investor and can further provide investors with advisory services and access to the Companys ecosystem.

