Sumo Logic stock continues to slide past profits. Blame Guidance.

shares fell after Wednesday hours after computer intelligence software company released its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended on January 31, as the advice apparently disappointed the street. Sumo (ticker: SUMO), which provides software that helps businesses monitor and troubleshoot IT infrastructure issues, reported quarterly revenue of $ 54.2 million, up 22% compared to a year ago and ahead of its guide range from $ 51.8 million to $ 52.3 million. On an adjusted basis, the company lost 7 cents per share, better than the guidance range of a loss of 12 to 13 cents per share. On a GAAP basis, Sumo lost $ 20.6 million, or 20 cents per share. For the year, revenue was $ 202.6 million, up 31%. (GAAP stands for Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.) We ended our year well with strong demand for the continuous intelligence platform Sumo Logics, Sumo Logic CEO Ramin Sayar said in a statement. For the April quarter, Sumo sees revenue of between $ 53.2 million and $ 54.2 million, up 13% to 15%, with an adjusted loss of 12 cents per share. Consensus Street had called for $ 53.4 million and a loss of 14 cents per share. For the January 2022 fiscal year, Sumo reported revenue of between $ 231 million and $ 235 million, up 14% to 16%, with an adjusted loss of 48 to 50 cents per share. The previous Street consensus had been for sales of $ 234.1 million, with a loss of 51 cents per share. Sumo Logic went public in September 2020 at $ 22 a share, closing the first day of trading at $ 26.64. The stock briefly touched the $ 40 level in February, but has weakened since. Sumo lost 4.6% in the regular session on Wednesday and fell 6.8% to $ 24 late in the session. Write to Eric J. Savitz at [email protected]

