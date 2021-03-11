Stock market today: Stimulus Clears Congress, sends Dow to new highs





The Dow Jones Industrial Average Shares hit new highs on Wednesday and stocks benefited greatly from a strong session, on the imminent signing of a $ 1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Tech stocks are still lagging behind despite little evidence of near-term inflation in the government’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading, which showed a lukewarm 0.1% increase in l ‘Core’ CPI in February. But investors were probably thinking about inflation to come, as the House passed a third stimulus bill to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it on Friday. “We believe the spending will contribute to consumer-led economic growth, already headed to its fastest pace in more than 35 years,” said Gary Schlossberg, global strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Indeed, Kiplinger has raised its GDP estimates in anticipation of the passage of this latest stimulus bill. The Dow Jones jumped on the open and continued to rise throughout the day, gaining 1.5% to a new all-time high of 32,297. The S&P 500 also finished higher, climbing 0.6 % to 3898. But heavy technology Nasdaq Composite finished with a marginal drop of 13,068. Other stock market action today: The little cap Russell 2000 crossed 1.8% more at 2,285.

crossed 1.8% more at 2,285. U.S. crude oil futures improved 0.7% to $ 64.44 per barrel.

improved 0.7% to $ 64.44 per barrel. Gold futures edged up 0.3% to close at $ 1,721.80 an ounce.

edged up 0.3% to close at $ 1,721.80 an ounce. Children’s game app Roblox (RBLX) debuted in public markets today via direct listing. The New York Stock Exchange has set a benchmark price of $ 45 per share; RBLX opened at $ 64.50 and closed at $ 69.50, up 54.4% on the opening day.

(RBLX) debuted in public markets today via direct listing. The New York Stock Exchange has set a benchmark price of $ 45 per share; RBLX opened at $ 64.50 and closed at $ 69.50, up 54.4% on the opening day. Bitcoin prices improved further, gaining 3.5% to $ 56,316. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are from 4 p.m. on each trading day.) How to play the spending boom Wall Street’s eyes are firmly fixed on the horizon as Americans are expected to open the spending floodgates in the coming months. “The disbursements also coincide with the accelerated reopening of the economy due to the increase in COVID-19 vaccinations, the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and the return of warmer weather,” adds Schlossberg . “If that’s not enough, we believe consumers are also in unusually good financial shape. A sufficient amount of ‘dry powder’ is available at a personal savings rate almost tripling the long-term norm. “ All of this is expected to spur further “reflation” trading, a rapid corrective move to higher inflation that should support the stocks of banks and industrial companies, among others. This economic pivot is the most important thing on the minds of portfolio managers and other institutional monetary minds. But this is not the alone thing, and they don’t all agree to invest in it. We recently reached out to professionals such as Vanguard, Nuveen, and ProShares to discuss their investment strategies for the remainder of 2021. Keep reading as we share the different areas of the stock and bond markets they monitor for opportunities. .







