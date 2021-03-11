Disney Store to close at Southlake Mall after 24 years | Northwest Indiana Business News Headlines









HOBART The magic will soon be over at the Disney Store in Southlake Mall. Although Disney CEO Bob Chapek hails from northwest Indiana, that has done the region a disservice. Ultimately, business is business. Disney has announced that it will close the Disney Store at Southlake Mall in Hobart as it closes 20% of its stores nationwide as part of a switch to e-commerce. A sign said the Disney Store at US 30 and Mississippi Street Mall would close by March 23 at the latest. An employee said he would close his doors whenever he liquidated his inventory, which is now reduced by 30%. Disney also announced plans to close its stores on State Street in Chicago, the Fashion Outlets in Rosemont and the Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis. The magic will end in the next few weeks. Support local journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{feature_button_text}} Disney first brought Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and other popular characters to the mall in 1997. As Disney expanded its brand portfolio, Southlake’s Disney Store came to sell Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National merchandise. Geographic, as well as fairy-tale princesses. and other iconic Disney characters he’s known for. In the late 1990s, Southlake negotiated for 18 months to bring the Disney Store to the mall, as it was the store most in demand and considered a traffic generator, given its appeal to kids and superfans. from Disney.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos