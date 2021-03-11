Korean E-Commerce Giant Coupang Prices US IPO at $ 35





Text size



The South Korean online delivery service Coupang warehouse in Bucheon, south of Seoul. ED JONES / AFP / Getty Images



South Korean e-commerce company Coupang valued its initial public offering at $ 35 a share, valuing the company at around $ 63 billion on a fully diluted basis. His highest U.S. listing of an Asian company since Alibaba in 2014. Earlier this week, the company had raised the expected price to a range of $ 32 to $ 34 per share, from a previous target range of $ 27 to $ 30. The offering consists of 120 million shares, of which 20 million are sellers and the rest of the company. There will be nearly 1.8 billion shares outstanding after the offering on a fully diluted basis. The deal represents a boon for



SoftBank Groups

$ 100 billion Vision Fund, which will hold about a third of Coupang shares after the offer. SoftBank is not selling any shares of the offering and will hold an equity stake worth approximately $ 20 billion at the price of the offering. The transaction will generate approximately $ 3.5 billion in proceeds at Coupang before fees. Other large investors after the offer will include Greenoaks Capital, with a 16.6% stake; Maverick Holdings, with 6.4%; and Rose Park Advisors, with 5.1%.



Black rock



sells about 17.5 million shares in the offering, about a third of its position, and will be a 2.1% holder after closing. Founder and CEO Kim will own around 10.2% of the company after the offer, mostly through super-majority shares that will give him 76.7% voting control. According to the IPO filing, Coupang achieved revenue of $ 12 billion in 2020, up 91% from the previous year, an acceleration from 55% growth. The previous year and 69% in 2018. Coupand generates substantial losses, even if they are decreasing. In 2020, the company lost $ 567.6 million, up from $ 770.2 million the year before. In a letter from founder Bom Suk Kim, Coupang said it was South Korea’s third-largest employer, adding nearly 25,000 jobs in 2020 alone, a figure she said is higher than the other 500 plus. large companies. [in Korea] on net combined. The company had a total of nearly 50,000 employees at the end of the year, the file said. The deal will instantly make Coupang the top-listed Korean company on a U.S. stock exchange, above companies like



KB Financial



(KB), at around $ 18 billion, and



Korea electric power



(KEP), at around $ 12 billion. Other leading Korean technology and industrial companies, such as Samsung,



LG,

Hyundai,

This



and



SK Hynix



do not have ads in the United States. Coupang will trade on the NYSE under the symbol COUP.



Goldman Sachs



Group, Allen & Co. and



JP Morgan



lead the underwriting group. Write to Eric J. Savitz at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos