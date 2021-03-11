The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,690.00, up 90.81 points.) Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Up 31 cents, or 1.16%, to $ 27.13 on 11.2 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 78 cents, or 2.82%, to $ 28.41 on 10.2 million shares. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 7.39%, to $ 2.18 on 9.2 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Up $ 1.53, or 3.96%, to $ 40.12 on 8.8 million shares. BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX: BB). Technology. Down 15 cents, or 1.14 percent, to $ 13.05 on 7.6 million shares. API i3 Energy. (TSX: ITE). Energy. Up 2.5 cents, or 16.13%, to 18 cents on 6.8 million shares. Companies in the news: Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX: EMP.A). Up $ 2.12, or 5.8%, to $ 38.95. One of Canada’s largest supermarket chains is positioning itself as Canada’s “fair but tough” food retailer, reinstating wage premiums for frontline workers and refusing to unilaterally impose fee increases on suppliers. “There is a right way to do business and there is a wrong way to do business,” Michael Medline, president and CEO of Empire Company Ltd., told analysts. His comments come as Sobeys parent company FreshCo, Safeway and other grocery banners reported increased sales in the last quarter as the pandemic continued to impact the way Canadians shop. food. The Stellarton, Nova Scotia grocer reported a 10.7% increase in same-store sales, excluding fuel, in its third quarter ending Jan. 30. This momentum continued into the current quarter, with sales up 9% in the first five weeks. . Linamar Corp. (TSX: LNR). Up $ 3.76, or 4.9%, to $ 80.01. Linamar Corp. This week is setting up a community clinic that could deliver up to 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines per day as the auto parts maker prioritizes vaccines in its recovery from the pandemic. The Guelph, Ont., Manufacturer said on Wednesday that the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health unit will schedule the vaccines and the company will administer the vaccines and create a manual to help other companies start vaccination clinics . The vaccination clinic announcement was part of Linamar’s quarterly financial results, which showed net income rose to $ 113.1 million, or $ 1.73 per diluted share in the last three months of 2020, compared to $ 49.7 million, or 76 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU). Up $ 1.43, or 6.1%, to $ 24.73. Tourmaline Oil Corp. Announces an increase in earnings and production in the fourth quarter, as well as a 14% increase in its dividend after a year in which it made four business acquisitions. The Calgary-based company, Canada’s largest natural gas producer, says it posted net income in the last three months of 2020 of $ 629 million or $ 2.28 per share, more than 10 times the 61 , $ 3 million or 23 cents declared in the same period. It says the increase in net income reflects a gain on acquisitions and divestitures of $ 500 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a 5% increase in net operating income. Manulife Financial A group representing the life insurance industry says a Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruling will support consumer protection rules that separate banking from insurance. The Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association says court found that a 2018 settlement prevented life insurers from accepting deposits and amounts unrelated to insurance coverage, which marked a victory in the insurance industry’s battle with investment firms. In the lawsuit, Mosten Investment LP argued that Manufacturers Life Insurance Co.’s universal life insurance policy allowed for unlimited deposits and a guaranteed return. The case caught the attention of notorious short seller Muddy Waters, who argued in 2018 that a move in Mosten’s favor could result in billions of dollars in losses. But Manulife says it has been successful in arguing that policyholders cannot make unlimited deposits into universal life insurance contracts and that the deposits must relate to the amounts needed to pay the insurance premium – life. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 10, 2021. The Canadian Press

