How to file taxes securely online – NBC4 Washington





Its tax time. The IRS already accepts tax returns, so if you haven't started yours, this might be a good time to think about it. And if you're going to download financial documents and file them electronically, Consumer Reports says now is also a good time to make sure your technology is up to the task of protecting your personal information. Ninety percent of Americans will file their tax returns online, either using a tax preparer or tax software. And, combined with direct deposit, electronic filing is the fastest way to get a refund. But is it safe? The IRS says all tax preparation software will now have multi-factor authentication, which asks users a bit of additional information to log in, such as a code sent to their email address. Because even if someone steals your password, multi-factor authentication, also known as two-factor authentication, could still prevent them from accessing your account. But before you file, CR says to take a few minutes to make sure your sensitive online accounts and your router are protected with strong passwords. Use a string of random words, numbers, and special characters, which no one could guess. Or, better yet, consider using a password manager so you don't have to remember them all. The most popular CR password manager is 1Password. It is the only one tested to achieve top marks for data privacy, data security, and usability. You can also protect your personal tax information by simply looking for HTTPS or a small padlock at the beginning of a web address. Otherwise, it could be a scam site. Sites with HTTPS use encryption to prevent any information you exchange from being snooped on or modified as it travels across the Internet. New iPhones and Android phones come with encryption already enabled. It is also available for Mac and Windows computers; you may just need to enable it in the security settings. Thus, in the event of loss or theft, your personal data will not be accessible. Consumer Reports has created a free online safety planner to help secure your devices and accounts.







