Workers wonder why majority of cheap flight destinations are fringe seats | Tourism (Australia)

Labor questioned why 13 regions would benefit from half-price flights to boost tourism, including marginal seats in Tasmania and Queensland, while neighboring regions lacked.

The Morrison government on Thursday unveiled its $ 1.2 billion tourism and aviation bailout package that combines discount flights and business loans, but the program has already been called second-tier by the two sectors that warn that it is incompletely replacing employee wage subsidies.

An estimated 800,000 government-subsidized tickets will be offered over the duration of the program, which includes the Easter and winter school holidays.

Round-trip flights to 13 eligible destinations will receive a 50% discount between April 1 and July 31.

Initially, the government listed the Gold Coast, Cairns, the Whitsundays and the Mackay region, including Proserpine and Hamilton Island and the Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

Lasseter and Alice Springs in NT, the Tasmanian towns of Launceston, Devonport and Burnie, Broome in WA, Avalon near Melbourne, Merimbula in NSW and SAs Kangaroo Island are also included.

Margy Osmond, managing director of the Tourism and Transport Forum, said the package would not be enough and that without continued support for non-aviation companies in the sector, hundreds of thousands of jobs were still at risk.

From accommodation producers and tourism operators to transport companies, to attraction operators, trade event planners and cultural organizations, there are many businesses grappling with the wall.

Osmond reiterated her calls for a dedicated and targeted wage subsidy for the industry after the job ends, and said she plans to press the government to make improvements to the package in the days and weeks to come, including more money and less debt addiction.

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry executive chairman of tourism John Hart said the package was narrowly targeted and disenfranchised many operators who work hard in the tourism industry and whose fate is being ignored .

He argued that the package failed to boost struggling CBDs such as Sydney and Melbourne, provide immediate cash support, and fail to set a schedule for reopening to international visitors.

Graham Turner, founder and CEO of the Flight Center, doesn’t think the government’s tourism support program will save many jobs at all.

Turner told the Guardian that if airlines had indicated their intention to distribute half-price flights booked by travel agents, this regional focus meant it would only have a fairly small positive impact on tourism.

Turner said the key to the industry’s strength would be for state borders to remain open, but he also called on the government to reopen international borders by July, when older and vulnerable Australians were due to be vaccinated.

Airlines and the Airports Association applauded the announcement, but Virgins chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka told staff she still intends to complete the reorganization of its business, including measures to remain competitive in terms of costs. More than 10,000 jobs have been lost in the aviation sector since the start of the pandemic.

The government’s announcement did not explain how eligible regions were selected, but said final destinations were being discussed with airlines.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the package was a selective aviation package that did nothing for tourism operators.

Albanese told reporters in Geelong that the government always examines the electoral map when awarding grants and economic support. He noted that the two fringe seats in northern Tasmania would be supported, but not in southern Tasmania.

In the Northern Territory, Darwin gets nothing, but of course Alice Springs and Uluru in the Lingiari headquarters, get support, he said.

If you are in Cairns the Leichhardt fringe seat is included in the package, but if you are in Gladstone or other parts of Queensland that are also dependent on tourism, you are also excluded.

At a press conference in Sydney, Scott Morrison said areas such as the regional New South Wales, including Dubbo and Orange, had been overlooked because they had benefited from internal travel.

What we have focused on here are the areas in particular that are highly dependent on international tourists and the planes that come to support this tourism, he said.

Discounts will be on the average fare and available on airline websites from April 1.

But Albanese called on the government to explain how it would ensure that airlines do not raise prices, noting that an increase in costs could wipe out any benefit to the flying public even if taxpayers pay half the bill.

Earlier in a statement, Morrison said air fares would help Australians support tourism operators, businesses, travel agents and airlines in the fight against the pandemic.

This is our ticket to recovery, he said.

This package will take more tourists to our hotels and cafes, taking guided tours and exploring our backyard.

Qantas, Virgin and a handful of smaller regional carriers will be the main beneficiaries. Airlines that have operated on the routes in the past two years can benefit from the discounts.

Business loans for up to 10 years with a two-year principal and interest repayment holiday will be available between April and the end of the year for small and medium-sized businesses that have graduated as a security guard. job this year.

The maximum loan will be increased from $ 1 million to $ 5 million and businesses with sales of $ 250 million will be eligible.

Hart said CBD was the gateway for international tours and had lost more than $ 22 billion in the past 12 months, with businesses in the tourism and accommodation sector only kept alive. by the job guard.

Hotels will not pick up even when office workers start to return, they need tourists and, in particular, international tourists, he said.

Accommodation Association chief executive Dean Long said that in Sydney and Melbourne, 80% of the market comes from international markets and companies that are still not functioning due to government restrictions.

Lack of support in this package will lead to job losses and slow down our recovery once borders open, he said. Our hotels located in these two major international gateways currently have a forward booking rate of less than 10% for the next 90 days and are in desperate need of immediate assistance.

Stephen Ferguson, chief executive of the Australian Hotels Association, also criticized the lack of package support for hotel companies, especially those in capital cities.

Hospitality businesses were the first to close a year ago. We must remember that most hospitality and accommodation businesses are still heavily impacted by a wide range of restrictions such as closing international borders.

With the liquidation of Jobkeeper on March 28, we are still very concerned about the layoffs in our companies that have been excluded from this new plan.

Ferguson said the last thing most sites would need is more loans and more debt.

Morrison said tourism businesses don’t want to rely on government support forever. They want their tourists to come back.

The program also includes support to keep 8,600 international aviation workers employed between April and the end of October, the first forecast of resumption of overseas flights.

In return, the airlines will have to assure the government each month that the planes will be ready for take-off when needed.