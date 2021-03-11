Range Energy provides company update and announces debt conversion Canadian Stock Exchange: RGO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Range Energy Resources Inc. (the Company or Range Energy) (CSE: RGO.X) (FWB: YGK) announces that it continues to explore transactions with various parties in order to reactivate and reestablish itself as an active business. The Company is at different stages of negotiations with different parties regarding a reactivation transaction; a number of them require the company to have a clean, debt-free balance sheet before proceeding with negotiations. There can be no assurance or guarantee that any of the transactions contemplated and / or negotiated will be concluded; and if completed, such transaction would be subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

As reported in the Company’s latest financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company is currently an inactive issuer on the CSE with approximately $ 15,000 in assets and $ 25,000,000 in debt, with insufficient cash to repay this. debt. Therefore, following the company’s press release of February 22, 2021, the company intends to enter into debt settlement agreements (settlement agreements) with its creditors.

Pursuant to the settlement agreements, subject to CSE approval, the Company intends to issue a total of 1,408,460 common shares to creditors at a deemed price of $ 0.65 per share and a total of of 12,569,823 common shares at a deemed price of $ 1.95 per share. The Company currently has 4,281,129 common shares issued and outstanding, subject to rounding of fractional shares following its recent reverse stock split.

As at February 28, 2021, out of a total debt of $ 25,426,720.62, an amount of $ 24,601,116.40 is owed to an insider of the Company (the insider debt). The board of directors of the company, including the independent directors, have approved the settlement of the company’s debt, including insider debt, as set out below.

The insider debt is owed to 2706791 Ontario Inc. (Holdco), a company controlled by Mr. Allan Bezanson, director and chief executive officer of Range Energy. Holdco currently owns approximately 71% of the common shares of Range Energys. Upon completion of the settlement agreements, Holdco would convert $ 24,511,155.29 of its debt at $ 1.95 per share into 12,569,823 common shares and $ 89,961.11 of its debt at $ 0.65 per share. into 138,401 ordinary shares; and thus hold approximately 86% of the then issued and outstanding Range Energys common shares.

All securities issued under the settlement agreements will be subject to a statutory holding period of four months from their issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The settlement of insider debt is exempt from the assessment and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (MI 61-101) by virtue of the exemptions provided in Sections 5.5 (b) and 5.7 ( 1) (e) of MI 61-101, respectively, in that the company is not listed on a particular market and is in financial difficulty.

Once the settlement agreements have been concluded, the company intends to continue negotiations for a possible reactivation transaction.

For more information on Range Energy Resources Inc., please visit the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Allan Bezanson

Director and CEO

Phone: 604-687-2038

Fax: 604-687-3141

Email: [email protected]

This press release contains certain statements which may be deemed to include forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are statements which are not historical facts and which are generally, but not always, identified by the words expects, foresees, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, plans, potential expressions and the like, or that events or conditions will, would, may, could or should occur. Although Range Energy believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the management of Range Energys as of the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Range Energy assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that the beliefs, estimates or opinions of management, or other factors, change.