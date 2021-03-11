California Northstate University in talks with Rancho Cordova for a new hospital after being rejected by Elk Grove – CBS Sacramento

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – After receiving the coldness of Elk Grove, California Northstate University is now investigating Rancho Cordova as a possible site for a new teaching hospital.

Rancho Cordova officials announced on Wednesday that they had entered into negotiations with the school.

No specific location for the Rancho Cordova hospital has yet been determined and the scale of the project has not been fully determined. City officials said the project’s valuation could reach $ 1.2 billion.

It would be Rancho Cordova’s first hospital.

“Building a hospital in Rancho Cordova has long been a desire of city council, and we are excited to explore this possibility with California Northstate University,” Rancho Cordova Mayor Garrett Gatewood said in a statement.

California Northstate University had spoken to the town of Elk Grove over a hospital site, but the project met with stiff opposition. Concerns raised included the possible environmental impact on Stone Lake National Wildlife Area, which sits near where the hospital is believed to have been built. Others also raised concerns about traffic and noise.

In February, the Elk Grove Town Planning Commission unanimously rejected the plans.

Rancho Cordova and CNU officials noted that their discussions are still in their infancy.