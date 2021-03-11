Business
Investors association wants foreign executives to run Vietnam’s main stock exchange
Investors watch stock prices on a laptop at a brokerage house in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress / Quynh Tran.
The Vietnamese Association of Financial Investors has called for replacing Ho Chi Minh stock exchange managers with foreigners to deal with its chronic overload.
The stock exchange (HoSE) has been unable to cope with the daily volume of transactions for three months now, and the blame lies with mismanagement, the association (VAFI) said in a letter to the finance ministry.
A new system has been in the works since 2012 but has yet to be installed, although it usually only takes a few years, he said.
Management does not understand the stock market or business management, VAFI alleged. “Their incompetence has prevented investors from obtaining correct data on supply and demand or from placing orders.”
VAFI called for the hiring of experienced foreign executives for key positions on HoSE, noting that this has already been done in Singapore and Hong Kong.
Officials from the Vietnam State Securities Ministry and Commission should not be hired for these positions because there is a difference between managing government agencies and companies, he said.
The authorities should in fact privatize the Vietnam Stock Exchange and integrate a stock exchange into a developed market as a strategic shareholder who could provide management, technology and training, he said.
The Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX), the parent company of HoSE and the Hanoi Stock Exchange, is expected to be listed and become independent from the ministry and the securities regulator, he added.
HoSE’s trading system, which has remained virtually unchanged for the past 20 years, has been overwhelmed after a large number of new investors have started trading in recent months.
Many complain about the difficulties they have in placing orders, especially in the afternoon when the value of transactions reaches 15 trillion VND ($ 652 million).
The finance ministry recently tasked IT giant FPT to provide solutions to deal with the overload. The process could take three or four months.
There were 2.88 million stock trading accounts at the end of February, 21 percent more than a year earlier and the equivalent of 2.96 percent of the nation’s population. Last year, the ratio of total HoSE market capitalization to GDP was 67.59%.
