



Philadelphia Residents Aged 65 and Over Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine March 10, 2021 Philadelphia officials have expanded the eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccines by adding people aged 65 to 74 to Phase 1B of vaccine distribution in the city, which is currently underway. The announcement was made earlier today and this change is effective immediately. Prior to this change, only residents of Philly aged 75 and over were eligible for vaccines under the current phase, in addition to certain groups of essential workers, people with chronic health conditions, and people living and working. in community. The recommendation to extend vaccine eligibility criteria to people over 65 was made by the Philadelphia Vaccine Advisory Committee to align it with other counties in Pennsylvania where this group has been added to Phase 1A. priority last month. The expansion of vaccine eligibility criteria in Philadelphia is now also possible thanks to a significant increase in COVID vaccine stocks and the number of vaccinations, after the opening of the FEMA-run mass vaccination site at the Convention Center. Philadelphia currently immunizes more than 12,000 people per day. Just a reminder that residents are urged to pre-register for a COVID vaccine in the city Website of interest in vaccines by filling out a short form (it is now available in several languages). Those who do not have internet access or are having difficulty filling out the form can call 311. Residents aged 65 and over can also check vaccine availability at their local pharmacy, such as Rite Aid, Walgreens , ShopRite, ACME or independent pharmacies.







