Business
Decision on Nasdaq’s diversity plan for boards of directors delayed by SEC
The Securities and Exchange Commission postponed a decision on the Nasdaq Inc.s
NDAQ -1.43%
plan to lobby for greater diversity on boards
In a notice on its website Wednesday, the SEC said it would take more time to vote on the Nasdaq proposal, while seeking further public comment. The decision means that a final decision to approve or reject the proposal will likely come out this summer. The Nasdaqs plan requires SEC approval to take effect.
According to Nasdaqs’ proposal, companies listed on its stock exchange would be required to meet certain minimum diversity goals or explain in writing why they don’t. For most American companies, the goal would be to have at least one woman on their boards of directors, in addition to a director who is a racial minority or who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. Companies would also be required to disclose diversity metrics regarding their boards of directors.
The opinion sheds little light on the SEC’s thinking on the proposal, which has become a source of contention between supporters of greater corporate diversity and those who accuse the Nasdaq of seeking to implement a quota system.
The SEC will often take legal action when stock exchanges file particularly complex proposals to change their regulations. By choosing to go through this process, the SEC has extended its deadline for making a decision on the Nasdaq proposal by 90 days. The regulator can then extend its deadline for another 60 days, which means that the final decision may not be made until August.
The decision will likely be up to President Bidens to lead the SEC, Gary Gensler, assuming he is confirmed by the Senate. Mr. Gensler cleared a major hurdle to become SEC chairman on Wednesday when the Senate Banking Committee approved his appointment.
We welcome the SEC taking more time to review the Nasdaq board’s diversity disclosure proposal, and we appreciate the opportunity to respond to additional comments regarding the proposal, a Nasdaq spokesperson said. in a press release. The SEC declined to comment.
Last month, the Nasdaq unveiled a number of minor amendments to its proposals in response to comments on its original plan. Among the changes, the Nasdaq relaxed the requirements for companies with small boards of five or fewer directors by allowing them to achieve their goals with a single diverse director instead of two. The Nasdaq would also grant companies a one-year grace period if they fail to meet the diversity goal due to a vacancy on the board of directors when, for example, one of their various directors resigns or leaves due to illness.
Write to Alexander Osipovich at [email protected]
Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]