Decision on Nasdaq’s diversity plan for boards of directors delayed by SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission postponed a decision on the Nasdaq Inc.s

plan to lobby for greater diversity on boards

In a notice on its website Wednesday, the SEC said it would take more time to vote on the Nasdaq proposal, while seeking further public comment. The decision means that a final decision to approve or reject the proposal will likely come out this summer. The Nasdaqs plan requires SEC approval to take effect.

According to Nasdaqs’ proposal, companies listed on its stock exchange would be required to meet certain minimum diversity goals or explain in writing why they don’t. For most American companies, the goal would be to have at least one woman on their boards of directors, in addition to a director who is a racial minority or who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. Companies would also be required to disclose diversity metrics regarding their boards of directors.

The opinion sheds little light on the SEC’s thinking on the proposal, which has become a source of contention between supporters of greater corporate diversity and those who accuse the Nasdaq of seeking to implement a quota system.

The SEC will often take legal action when stock exchanges file particularly complex proposals to change their regulations. By choosing to go through this process, the SEC has extended its deadline for making a decision on the Nasdaq proposal by 90 days. The regulator can then extend its deadline for another 60 days, which means that the final decision may not be made until August.

The decision will likely be up to President Bidens to lead the SEC, Gary Gensler, assuming he is confirmed by the Senate. Mr. Gensler cleared a major hurdle to become SEC chairman on Wednesday when the Senate Banking Committee approved his appointment.

We welcome the SEC taking more time to review the Nasdaq board’s diversity disclosure proposal, and we appreciate the opportunity to respond to additional comments regarding the proposal, a Nasdaq spokesperson said. in a press release. The SEC declined to comment.

Last month, the Nasdaq unveiled a number of minor amendments to its proposals in response to comments on its original plan. Among the changes, the Nasdaq relaxed the requirements for companies with small boards of five or fewer directors by allowing them to achieve their goals with a single diverse director instead of two. The Nasdaq would also grant companies a one-year grace period if they fail to meet the diversity goal due to a vacancy on the board of directors when, for example, one of their various directors resigns or leaves due to illness.

