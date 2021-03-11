Jeep Wagoneer / Grand Wagoneer Reborn as Full-Size Luxury SUV

Jeep is jumping into oversized SUV space with a pair of old friends: the Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer.

The three-row utes revive the luxurious Wagoneer badge that adorned the opulent, wood-trimmed liners of the last four decades of the 20th century. Jeeps complement the brand’s expansion as a manufacturer of full-line SUVs by offering models in the industry’s largest and most luxurious segment.

Built on a Ram truck-like scale chassis, the Wagoneer will take on segment heavyweights like the Chevy Tahoe / Suburban and Ford Expedition, while the more opulent Grand Wagoneer will train its cannons on land-based yachts like the Cadillac Escalade, the Lincoln Navigator and BMW X7.

Sitting atop a Jeep SUV lineup that now includes the Wrangler, Renegade, Compass, Cheroke, and Grand Cherokee, the standard Wagoneer is 10 inches taller and six inches taller than the midsize Grand Cherokee. Prices will start at $ 57,995 with a fully loaded Grand Wagoneer going over $ 100,000. It’s the second Jeep to eclipse the six-figure marque after the performance-driven Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer were born from the Jeep brand, but they have a flair of their own, drawing on a rich heritage of craftsmanship and refinement, while delivering new levels of sophistication, comfort and capability. Legendary 4×4, as well as a new level of customer service, said Christian Meunier, Jeep Brand Manager.

The Wagoneers feature square wheel arches and a seven-slot grille, though the latter is particularly thin at a time when even BMW has given in to a full-fairing grille. You know the Grand Wagoneer by its two-tone black roof, retractable side steps, fender flares, and sculpted grille that Jeep describes as laser-etched grille rings, similar to a knurled finish seen on fine watches.

Do not look for woodwork like the old ones for this generation, all the satin American walnut will be inside. And it anchors the interior palatial excavations.

Made-in-Detroit Wagoneers can accommodate eight people if equipped with a second row bench seat. Front passengers sit in standard leather-wrapped thrones, with the Grand Wagoneer taking it up a notch with a 24-way front seat with massage and 4-way headrests. Combining style and utility, Wagoneer boasts the best passenger volume, cargo space, second and third row legroom and third row headroom.

Isolated from the outside world by the acoustically-paneled windshield and front door glass, passengers can lounge in a 1375-watt, 23-speaker McIntosh 3D surround sound system.

This rolling lounge is then equipped with state-of-the-art technology. In the age of smartphones where high definition digital displays are a plus, Wagoneers will be impressed with the available dual and stacked 12 and 10 inch dashboard displays. The setup will be familiar to Audi users with the tablet-like main screen dominating the landscape.

The Grand Wagoneer has a four-zone air conditioning system controlled by the 10.25-inch front screen and a similar 10.25-inch screen on the rear. Eleven USB ports and a Wi-Fi hotspot that can manage eight devices to keep passengers connected.

The instrument panel is so large that Grand Wagoneer customers can choose a passenger-focused 10-inch third touchscreen above the glove box. An HDMI socket allows the screen to mirror a tablet or smartphone. Capable of showing content independent of each other, the screens aim to create a cinematic experience. Including the available second row touchscreens, the Grand totals 75 inches of interior screen space.

Touchscreens will be operated by Jeeps Uconnect 5’s latest user interface five times faster than the outgoing system. They will also be available with industry-first Amazon Fire TV access using Alexa so passengers can stream a variety of movies, TV shows and apps.

Other toys available include a 360-degree camera, night vision camera with pedestrian and animal detection, and a digital rearview mirror for the first time in Escalade.

“These huge SUVs were gone during the Great Recession, but they’re now back more opulent than ever,” said Karl Brauer, executive automotive analyst at ISeeCars. “The level of technology and luxury materials is impressive. The Wagoneer doesn’t just compete with Cadillac and Lincoln; it takes on Mercedes and BMW.”

The wagoneers come in three Series I, II, and III trims, with the Grand offering another Obsidian trim that wraps the SUV in a black tuxedo including 22-inch black wheels, grille, badges, exterior mirrors, and doors. .

Both beasts are powered by V-8 engines. Wagoneer comes standard with a 5.7-liter, 392-horsepower mill. It is associated with a 48-volt battery (also present in the Ram 1500 pickup) which provides better fuel economy. The Grand Wagoneer sports a 6.2-liter, 471-horsepower stump puller that Jeep says will go from 0 to 100 km / h in just six seconds. Drivers operate an eight-speed transmission with a rotary console shifter.

Autonomous driving features like Caddys Super Cruise and Fords Active Drive Assist are all the rage, and the Jeeps land yacht will offer its own hands-free driving assistance on divided highways. Parking will not require a tug as Wagoneers offer autonomous parking assistance.

Big cars won’t (yet) be categorized as some of their smaller relatives, but they will still benefit from up to 10 inches of ground clearance, air suspension, and all-wheel drive with drive modes. for Rock, Snow and Sand / Mud. The Wagoneer comes standard with four underbody protection plates. Additional capabilities include fording up to 24 inches of water and towing 10,000 pounds in the north.

Jeep is a rare brand that cross-buys between mainstream and luxury buyers. Wagoneer dealers will be trained to roll out the red carpet for customers, including 24/7 concierge service, roadside assistance, and vehicle pickup / delivery service.

Unreleased since 1993, the Wagoneer badge returns to showrooms in the second half of 2021. Open the front doors and the outer edge of the instrument panel features an EST inscription. 1963 which pays homage to the first model year of the original Wagoneer.

Henry Payne is an auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at [email protected] or Twitter @HenryEPayne.