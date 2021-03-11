Results 2020 ForFarmers Amsterdam Stock Exchange: FFARM

Lochem, 11 years olde from March 2021

Results 2020 ForFarmers

Financial Highlights 20201 :

Total feed volume2:

of which feed volume consisting of: -3.5% to 9.7 million tonnes;

-3.9% to 6.8 million tonnes; only growth in the dairy and pig sector in Germany / Poland Gross profit: -1.7% to 433.2 million; despite a better product mix mainly due to lower volumes Underlying EBITDA: + 8.7% to 96.2 million; compared to a weak year in 2019 and in particular due to the execution of efficiency plans;

+ 9.3% to 96.7 million at constant exchange rates Underlying net profit3: + 10.0% to 46.3 million, excluding ao capital gain on the sale of closed factories and goodwill impairment of 34.2 million for activities in Poland due in particular to Covid-19 Dividend proposal ordinary dividend significantly higher at 0.29 per ordinary share; distribution of 60% of underlying net income Net cash flow from operating activities: + 2.1% to 98.1 million; in addition to higher EBITDA, also due to lower working capital

1 The results are always compared from one year to the next

2 Total Feed covers the entire ForFarmers product portfolio and includes compound feeds, specialties, co-products (including DML products), seeds and other products (such as forage)

3 Underlying net profit: in this case profit attributable to shareholders of the Company



Yoram Knoop, CEO of ForFarmers: We see 2020 as an eventful year, dominated by the Covid-19 epidemic and its consequences. Given the circumstances, our results are more than satisfactory. In March of last year, we took swift action to combat the spread of the coronavirus and ensure the continuity of food production and deliveries. Thanks to the considerable efforts of our employees, we have been able to continue to provide a high level of service to our customers. Following the closure of the hotel and out-of-home sector, our customers have more or less seen a drop in demand for their products followed by a drop in the prices of their products. It also put some pressure on our volumes and margins. It is difficult to predict how long the Covid-19 measures will be maintained. This is one of the reasons why we took an impairment of goodwill on our Polish activities. Despite this, we remain optimistic about the growth opportunities in the poultry sector in Poland once the Covid measures are relaxed. We had already started implementing efficiency measures in 2019 and were thus able to reduce our cost level even more quickly in 2020. We also managed our working capital well again. Overall, this led to a solid contribution to our results.

Looking ahead, I have great confidence in our Build to Grow 2025 strategy despite the lingering uncertainty. After its launch in September last year, the strategy got off to a good start, with progress for example in terms of higher level innovation projects and of course the recent acquisitions of poultry feed company De Hoop Mengvoeders in Netherlands at the start of 2021 and the Mhldorfer Pferdefutter horse feed brand in Germany.



Read the full press release in the attached pdf.



This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7 (1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

